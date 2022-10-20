Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 21 to 27

Celebrate Halloween at a haunted fairgrounds or watch classic scary videos outdoors, see Spider-Man save the day, learn about the underground railroad or sample hard-to-find beers.

Ongoing: Halloween Happening

Starting mid-October s the Halloween Happening Haunted Barn and Hayride, 7-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, 1450 Generals Highway, Crownsville. www.aacountyfair.org. (By Joshua McKerrow, Staff / Capital Gazette)

Prepared to get a fright at the 33rd annual Halloween Happening Haunted Barn and Hayride at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, 1450 Generals Highway, Crownsville. The event is an annual fall fundraiser. Tickets cost $15 and children ages 6 and under are free. Showtimes are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. aacountyfair.org

Oct. 15 to Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Friday: Halloween Throwback

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror, will be one of the many vintage flicks to check out during the “Free Fall Baltimore: Halloween Throwback Outdoor Vintage Video Show." (STF / FOX)

Celebrate this spooky time of year old-school style at the “Free Fall Baltimore: Halloween Throwback Outdoor Vintage Video Show,” at 4500 Harford Road. Bring a blanket or chair and watch scary shows from the 1980′s and 1990′s like a VHS recording of “The Simpson’s: Treehouse of Horror,” behind the scenes shots of locally filmed “The House on Sorority Row” and more. The lot opens at 6 p.m. and the event is free. eventbrite.com

Friday 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: Disney Junior Live: Costume Palooza

In this handout photo provided by Disney Resorts, John Stamos celebrates Spider-Man Day at Disney California Adventure Park on August 01, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Handout / Getty Images)

See Disney characters and Marvel Super Heroes come to life at “Disney Junior Live: Costume Palooza” at the Lyric Opera House, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. A big costume party is threatened by green weather. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends save the day? Ticket prices start at $54. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ongoing: Underground Railroad

The Mount Clare Station is on the current site of the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore, which will host an exhibit honoring enslaved people who used the company's trains to flee their captors starting in 2022. Earlier this month, the museum received an Underground Railroad designation from the National Park Service. (Photo courtesy of the B&O Railroad Museum) - Original Credit: B&O Railroad Museum (BO Railroad Museum / HANDOUT)

Learn about the lives of 27 individuals who escaped slavery and the role the B&O Railroad played at The Underground Railroad Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad at the Mount Clare Station, 901 West Pratt Street. The museum is open Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $12 for children 2-to-12. borail.org

Permanent exhibition started on Sept. 24

Ongoing: Rare & Obscure Beer Festival

Annual Rare and Obscure Festival at Max's Taphouse. - Original Credit: Max's Taphouse (HANDOUT)

Sample from over 20 kegs of draft beer that cannot be found anywhere else at the annual Rare & Obscure Festival at Max’s Taphouse, 737 South Broadway. There is no admission fee and sample glasses of five and 10 ounces for drafts and eight ounce cans.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11:30 a.m.

