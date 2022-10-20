Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 21 to 27

Celebrate Halloween at a haunted fairgrounds or watch classic scary videos outdoors, see Spider-Man save the day, learn about the underground railroad or sample hard-to-find beers.
Ongoing: Halloween Happening
Prepared to get a fright at the 33rd annual Halloween Happening Haunted Barn and Hayride at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds, 1450 Generals Highway, Crownsville. The event is an annual fall fundraiser. Tickets cost $15 and children ages 6 and under are free. Showtimes are 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. aacountyfair.org
Oct. 15 to Oct. 29, 7 p.m.
Friday: Halloween Throwback
Celebrate this spooky time of year old-school style at the “Free Fall Baltimore: Halloween Throwback Outdoor Vintage Video Show,” at 4500 Harford Road. Bring a blanket or chair and watch scary shows from the 1980′s and 1990′s like a VHS recording of “The Simpson’s: Treehouse of Horror,” behind the scenes shots of locally filmed “The House on Sorority Row” and more. The lot opens at 6 p.m. and the event is free. eventbrite.com
Friday 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday: Disney Junior Live: Costume Palooza
See Disney characters and Marvel Super Heroes come to life at “Disney Junior Live: Costume Palooza” at the Lyric Opera House, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. A big costume party is threatened by green weather. Can Spidey and his Amazing Friends save the day? Ticket prices start at $54. lyricbaltimore.com
Saturday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Ongoing: Underground Railroad
Learn about the lives of 27 individuals who escaped slavery and the role the B&O Railroad played at The Underground Railroad Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad at the Mount Clare Station, 901 West Pratt Street. The museum is open Monday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $17 for seniors and $12 for children 2-to-12. borail.org
Permanent exhibition started on Sept. 24
Ongoing: Rare & Obscure Beer Festival
Sample from over 20 kegs of draft beer that cannot be found anywhere else at the annual Rare & Obscure Festival at Max’s Taphouse, 737 South Broadway. There is no admission fee and sample glasses of five and 10 ounces for drafts and eight ounce cans.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11:30 a.m.
