Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 20 to 26

Go to a book festival that showcases local writers, get ideas to spruce up your home and garden, listen to a moving story by a Black trans storyteller, attend a festival that celebrates local talent, take your kids to a fall festival just for them, attend a concert that mixes musical genres, see a Broadway classic or enjoy a night of laughter.
Ongoing: Lost Weekend Literary Festival
Book lovers converge on Greedy Reads Remington, 320 W. 39th St., for the second annual Lost Weekend Literary Festival. The free event showcases local writers and offers panels like book launches, Queer Horror and Spooky Drag Story Hour! greedyreads.com/lost-weekend-2023
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Ongoing: Maryland Fall Home & Garden +Craft Show
Get some fresh ideas for indoors and outdoors at the Maryland Fall Home & Garden +Craft Show at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium. See over 300 exhibits, 100 artisans and HGTV host Jeff Devlin. Times and dates are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $3 for children ages to 6 to 12 and free for children five and under. mdfallhomeandgarden.com
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Ongoing: The 40-Year-Old Puberty
Give a listen to Black trans storyteller Ti Malik Coleman and his journey to manhood in “The 40-Year-Old Puberty,” a one-man show at the BlakWater House, 218 W. Saratoga St. Be prepared for an emotional and laugh-filled experience that premiered at the Montreal Fringe and is a part of Baltimore Blaq Pride! Tickets cost $15. eventbrite.com
Friday and Saturday
Ongoing: Locally Grown Festival
Celebrate Baltimore’s vibrant arts scene at the inaugural Locally Grown Festival at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St. Over 150 area artists will display their craft in artwork, dance, theater, comedy, drag and more. Participating artists include Inky Cap Artist Co-Op, String Theory Theater, Valerie Smith, Blaq Equity and more. Single day pass costs $25 and a weekend pass costs $40. centerstage.org
Saturday and Sunday
Sunday: Harbor Harvest
Have a family-fun event with pumpkins, pony rides and a petting zoo at the 16th annual Harbor Harvest at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor. Admission is free, but some children’s activities have a fee. A children’s pass costs $15. waterfrontpartnership.org
Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sunday: Baltimore Philharmonia Orchestra
Enjoy a mix of classical music to rock ’n’ roll at “Come Dance With Us” the opening concert of the 2023-2024 season by The Baltimore Philharmonia at the St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 5401 Loch Raven Blvd. The free concert features music by Brahms, the Strauss Family, Leroy Anderson, Borodin, and medleys by the Beatles, Elvis Presley and Led Zeppelin. baltimorephilharmonia.org/
Sunday 3 p.m.
Tuesday: Funny Girl
See the Broadway musical made famous by Barbra Streisand’s performance in 1964 when “Funny Girl” comes to the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. The play is a semi-biographical depiction of the life and career of comedian/actress Fanny Brice. Ticket prices start at $20. baltimore.broadway.com
Tuesday through Oct. 29
Friday: Paul Reiser
Get ready for a night of laughs when actor/comedian Paul Reiser performs at Rams Head on Stage, 33 West St., Annapolis. Reiser is known for his work in television, “Mad About You,” and movies, “Beverly Hills Cop II” and “Aliens.” Tickets cost $45. ramsheadonstage.com
Friday 6:30 p.m.
