Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 20 to 26

Go to a book festival that showcases local writers, get ideas to spruce up your home and garden, listen to a moving story by a Black trans storyteller, attend a festival that celebrates local talent, take your kids to a fall festival just for them, attend a concert that mixes musical genres, see a Broadway classic or enjoy a night of laughter.

Ongoing: Lost Weekend Literary Festival

The Lost Weekend Literary Festival at Greedy Reads Remington. (Nguyên Khôi Nguyễn)

Book lovers converge on Greedy Reads Remington, 320 W. 39th St., for the second annual Lost Weekend Literary Festival. The free event showcases local writers and offers panels like book launches, Queer Horror and Spooky Drag Story Hour! greedyreads.com/lost-weekend-2023

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: Maryland Fall Home & Garden +Craft Show

The fall Maryland Home and Garden Show will feature more than 300 home improvement exhibits with the latest trends. The three-day show includes how-to seminars, a juried craft show and better living exhibits. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun photo)

Get some fresh ideas for indoors and outdoors at the Maryland Fall Home & Garden +Craft Show at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium. See over 300 exhibits, 100 artisans and HGTV host Jeff Devlin. Times and dates are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday. Admission costs $9 for adults, $7 for seniors, $3 for children ages to 6 to 12 and free for children five and under. mdfallhomeandgarden.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: The 40-Year-Old Puberty

Black trans storyteller Ti Malik Coleman tells his own story in the "40-Year-Old Puberty." (Ti Malik Coleman)

Give a listen to Black trans storyteller Ti Malik Coleman and his journey to manhood in “The 40-Year-Old Puberty,” a one-man show at the BlakWater House, 218 W. Saratoga St. Be prepared for an emotional and laugh-filled experience that premiered at the Montreal Fringe and is a part of Baltimore Blaq Pride! Tickets cost $15. eventbrite.com

Friday and Saturday

Ongoing: Locally Grown Festival

Dread Locs by Valerie Smith on display at the Locally Grown Festival. (Valerie Smith)

Celebrate Baltimore’s vibrant arts scene at the inaugural Locally Grown Festival at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert St. Over 150 area artists will display their craft in artwork, dance, theater, comedy, drag and more. Participating artists include Inky Cap Artist Co-Op, String Theory Theater, Valerie Smith, Blaq Equity and more. Single day pass costs $25 and a weekend pass costs $40. centerstage.org

Saturday and Sunday

Sunday: Harbor Harvest

Have a family-fun event with pumpkins, pony rides and a petting zoo at the 16th annual Harbor Harvest at Rash Field in the Inner Harbor. Admission is free, but some children’s activities have a fee. A children’s pass costs $15. waterfrontpartnership.org

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Baltimore Philharmonia Orchestra

Enjoy a mix of classical music to rock ’n’ roll at “Come Dance With Us” the opening concert of the 2023-2024 season by The Baltimore Philharmonia at the St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 5401 Loch Raven Blvd. The free concert features music by Brahms, the Strauss Family, Leroy Anderson, Borodin, and medleys by the Beatles, Elvis Presley and Led Zeppelin. baltimorephilharmonia.org/

Sunday 3 p.m.

Tuesday: Funny Girl

Katerina McCrimmon and Izaiah Montaque Harris in the National Tour of Funny Girl. (Matthew Murphy)

See the Broadway musical made famous by Barbra Streisand’s performance in 1964 when “Funny Girl” comes to the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 N. Eutaw St. The play is a semi-biographical depiction of the life and career of comedian/actress Fanny Brice. Ticket prices start at $20. baltimore.broadway.com

Tuesday through Oct. 29

Friday: Paul Reiser

Actor/comedian Paul Reiser performs at Rams Head on Stage. He is known for the movie "Aliens" and television show "Mad About You." (20th Century Fox)

Get ready for a night of laughs when actor/comedian Paul Reiser performs at Rams Head on Stage, 33 West St., Annapolis. Reiser is known for his work in television, “Mad About You,” and movies, “Beverly Hills Cop II” and “Aliens.” Tickets cost $45. ramsheadonstage.com

Friday 6:30 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.