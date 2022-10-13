Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 14 to 20

Join a footrace in Baltimore, enjoy a standup comedy act, listen to ghost stories, go to a gala or have fun with your pet while supporting other pets.

Saturday: Baltimore Running Festival

This is the 20th anniversary of the Baltimore Running Festival.

Lace up your running shoes and head downtown for the Baltimore Running Festival. The route starts at Camden Yards, winds past the Maryland Zoo and ends in the Inner Harbor. Registration fees are $140 for the marathon, $130 for the half marathon, $60 for the 5K, $75 for the 10K. Start times are 7:30 a.m. for the 5K, 8 a.m. for the marathon and 10K and 9:45 a.m. for the half marathon. thebaltimoremarathon.com

Saturday

Friday: Katt Williams

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 13: Comedian Katt Williams performs during his Conspiracy Theory Tour at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on November 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images) (Jason Davis / Getty Images)

Enjoy a night of standup comedy when Katt Williams brings his “2023 And Me Tour” to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Circle. The actor and comedian is known for “Wild ‘n Out,” “Friday After Next”and “My Wife and Kids.” Ticket prices range from $63 to $354. chesapeakeemployersinsurancearena.com

Friday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: A Toast Among Ghosts

Between a raven and candles, David Keltz recites Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" for guests. (Phil Grout / Carroll County Times)

Join Edgar Allan Poe at one his old haunts for “A Toast Among Ghosts” at the Reisterstown Branch of the Baltimore County Public Library system, formerly the Franklin Academy where the writer sought a teaching position. Wear a mask for the MoonLit Masquerade, hear ghost stories told by Poe , eat, drink and listen to live music. Admission costs $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Go to 21 Cockeys Mill Road Reisterstown. foundationforbcpl.org

Saturday 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: An Evening at the Walters

Janet Barnes during the Walters Art Museum Gala Oct. 19, 2019. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Go to a gala and help support a local museum at An Evening at the Walters, 600 North Charles Street. Enjoy cocktails, food and drink followed by a party. Proceeds benefit the Walters Art Museum in its mission. Ticket prices range from $125 to $500, thewalters.org

Saturday 6 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: Dogfest

Peyton Carling, 8, of Dundalk holds her 1-year-old Long Haired Chihuahua, Minnie O'Toole, after winning the dog/owner look-a-like contest during the annual Baltimore Humane Society DogFest in Reisterstown on Saturday, September 16. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

You and your pet can have fun and raise money for homeless pets at the Baltimore Human Society Dogfest at 1601 Nicodemus Road Reisterstown. Enjoy food, contests and games like Best Halloween Costume and Best Owner/Pet Look-alike. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. bmorehumane.org

Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

