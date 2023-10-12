Things to do in Baltimore Oct. 13 to 19

See dancers perform, root for U.S. Lacrosse against Canada, attend a free concert, watch Disney characters skate or go to an old-fashioned carnival.

Ongoing: Black Choreographers Festival

Hope Byers (center) of Full Circle Dance Company is one of the choreographers who will be featured in the Black Choreographers Festival. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate talented Black artists in the field of dance at the Black Choreographers Festival at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Ave. There will be dance performances, dance classes, a panel discussion and more. The event is sponsored by the MSAC, Baltimore Black Dance Collective and Symmetry Arts. Tickets prices range from $10 to $35. blackchoreographersfestival.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: USA Lacrosse Fall Classic

Cheer on U.S. men’s and women’s teams as they face Canada Friday at the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic. (USA Lacrosse)

Root for the U.S. men’s and women’s teams as they face Canada Friday at the USA Lacrosse Fall Classic at 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks. Other games include Penn State vs. U.S. and Canadian national teams on Saturday. Ticket prices start at $15 for members and $25 for nonmembers. usalacrosse.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice presents presents Magic in the Stars at CFG Bank Arena. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Watch your favorite Disney character come to life and skate at Disney On Ice presents Magic in the Stars at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Show dates and times are as follows: Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday at 7 p.m.; Saturday at 10:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Ticket prices start at $20. disneyonice.com

Thursday through Sunday

Ongoing: Marley Station Carnival

Folks try their luck and skill to win prizes along the midway. The Marley Station Carnival at the Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Watch the Ferris wheel spin in the night sky, smell the aroma of cotton candy and feel the excitement of games of chance at the Marley Station Carnival at Marley Station Mall, 7900 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie. Admission and parking are free. Ride tickets are $1.50 each and wristbands start at $35. Carnival hours are Thursday, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. dreamlandamusements.com

Thursday through Sunday

Ongoing: Sunset Jams

Bring a blanket or chair and listen to local musicians: St. Veronica Steel Orchestra, Irie Watas, Althea’s Almost Famous and Blind Tiger, at the Sunset Jams concert Friday at Rash Field Park, 201 Key Highway. Enjoy performances by local musicians and food and drink from food trucks on Fridays (Oct. 13, 20, 27). The free event is sponsored by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore. waterfrontpartnership.org/sunset-jams

Fridays through Oct. 27

