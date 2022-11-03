Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 4 to 10

See a classic ballet, taste craft beers, enjoy a night of laughs, launch your used pumpkins, or visit a dentist for vampires.

Saturday: ‘Swan Lake’

Swan Lake at the Hippodrome. - Original Credit: Broadway Across America (HANDOUT)

Get your tickets to see the State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine perform Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake” at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw St. The story of an enchanted princess turned into a swan that can only be set free by true love told in two acts with one intermission. Ticket prices range from $63 to $107. baltimore.broadway.com

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

Baltimore Craft Beer Festival - Original Credit: Brewers Association of Maryland (Jim / HANDOUT)

Head to the Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St., and sample from over 50 breweries at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival. Participating breweries include Charm City Meadworks, Heavy Seas Beer, Manor Hill Brewing and more. Ticket prices range from $15 to $60. baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com

Saturday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Joe Gatto

Comedian Joe Gatto attends the Animal Haven Gala 2022 at Tribeca 360 2 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Animal Haven) (Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Animal Haven)

Enjoy a night filled with laughter when Joe Gatto’s Night of Comedy comes to the Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Ave. Gatto, an actor/comedian/producer, is known for his TV appearances on “Impractical Jokers” and “The Misery Index.” Ticket prices range from $35 to $55. eventticketscenter.com

Friday 7 p.m.

Friday: Pumpkin Smash

Pumpkin Smash at the Maryland Science Center. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Put your post-Halloween pumpkins to good use at the Pumpkin Smash at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St. Gourds, no larger than 15 inches at their widest point, will be placed in the rooftop chute to splatter on the patio below. The event is free. mdsci.org

Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday: Dracula Needs a Dentist!

Dracula Needs a Dentist! at the Dr. Samuel D. Harris National Museum of Dentistry. - Original Credit: National Museum of Dentistry (Elise Petersen / HANDOUT)

Even the king of the vampires needs to take care of his teeth. His undead life depends on it. Take a tour of the Dr. Samuel D. Harris National Museum of Dentistry, 31 South Greene St. Listen to vampire stories, compete in the costume contest, tour the museum and more. Tickets cost $5 per person, $12 for families up to five. dental.umaryland.edu

Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.