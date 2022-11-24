Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

Go holiday shopping in the old country, sample dark ales, listen to princesses or a jazz artist sing and pick out a Christmas tree or ornaments.
Ongoing: Christmas Village in Baltimore
Stroll and shop at a German Christmas Market transported to 501 Light St. at the Christmas Village in Baltimore. In its ninth season, the Christmas Village offers unique holiday gifts from over 55 vendors. The event is free and hours are Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. baltimore-christmas.com
Nov. 19 to Dec. 24
Friday: Black Friday Beer Festival
Sample dark stouts and porters from 20 kegs at the Black Friday Beer Festival at Max’s Taphouse, 733 South Broadway. The free event runs Friday 11:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Draft beers are available in 5-, 8- and 10-ounce sizes. baltimore.org
11:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Friday: Disney Princess Concert
Sing along with Belle, Princess Jasmine and others at the Disney Princess Concert at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. The concert features animation and theatrical effects. Ticket prices range from $44 to $99. lyricbaltimore.com
7:30 p.m.
Ongoing: Festival of Trees
Get your Christmas tree and help a good cause at the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger’s Festival of Trees at the Maryland state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road. Proceeds benefit the patients, students and families that Kennedy Krieger Institute serves. Designer trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be for sale at the Cow Palace. Admission costs $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children ages 5 to 10 years old and children 4 and under get in free. kennedykrieger.org
Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: Kandace Springs
Listen to the soulful sounds of jazz singer and pianist Kandace Springs when she performs at the Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. She recently recorded “The Women Who Raised Me,” an album featuring songs made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Lauryn Hill and others. In-person tickets cost $35 to $45 and streaming costs $10. instantseats.com
Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
