Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 25 to Dec. 1

Go holiday shopping in the old country, sample dark ales, listen to princesses or a jazz artist sing and pick out a Christmas tree or ornaments.

Ongoing: Christmas Village in Baltimore

Owen O'Neill, 4, of Rockville, shops for a tree ornament with his mother at Baltimore Inner Harbor's Christmas Village. Tue., Dec. 21, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Kenneth K. Lam / XX)

Stroll and shop at a German Christmas Market transported to 501 Light St. at the Christmas Village in Baltimore. In its ninth season, the Christmas Village offers unique holiday gifts from over 55 vendors. The event is free and hours are Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. baltimore-christmas.com

Nov. 19 to Dec. 24

Friday: Black Friday Beer Festival

Black Friday Beer Festival at Max’s Taphouse. - Original Credit: Max's Taphouse (HANDOUT)

Sample dark stouts and porters from 20 kegs at the Black Friday Beer Festival at Max’s Taphouse, 733 South Broadway. The free event runs Friday 11:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Draft beers are available in 5-, 8- and 10-ounce sizes. baltimore.org

11:30 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Friday: Disney Princess Concert

In this film publicity image released by Disney, Princess Tiana, voiced by Anika Noni Rose, right, is shown with frog Prince Naveen, voiced by Bruno Campos, in a scene from the animated film, "The Princess and the Frog." The film was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best animated feature film, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2009. The Golden Globe awards will be held Jan. 17 in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Disney, file) (AP)

Sing along with Belle, Princess Jasmine and others at the Disney Princess Concert at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. The concert features animation and theatrical effects. Ticket prices range from $44 to $99. lyricbaltimore.com

7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Festival of Trees

Rhonda Cenci, a marketing manager with HMS Insurance Association, Inc., checks a tree she designed for the Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees at the Maryland State Fairgrounds. November 20, 2020. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Get your Christmas tree and help a good cause at the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger’s Festival of Trees at the Maryland state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road. Proceeds benefit the patients, students and families that Kennedy Krieger Institute serves. Designer trees, wreaths and gingerbread houses will be for sale at the Cow Palace. Admission costs $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, $10 for children ages 5 to 10 years old and children 4 and under get in free. kennedykrieger.org

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: Kandace Springs

Kandace Springs is a piano player and singer who will perform at the Keystone Korner. (Mathieu Bitton )

Listen to the soulful sounds of jazz singer and pianist Kandace Springs when she performs at the Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster St. She recently recorded “The Women Who Raised Me,” an album featuring songs made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Lauryn Hill and others. In-person tickets cost $35 to $45 and streaming costs $10. instantseats.com

Friday and Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

