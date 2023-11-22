Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 24 to 30

Shop for a Christmas tree and help support good work being done, ride a real train, see The Greatest Show on Earth, shop at a holiday market, run and/or donate in a charity run.
Ongoing: Festival of Trees
Looking for a Christmas tree? Then head to the Cow Palace at the Maryland state fairgrounds, 2200 York Road, Timonium, for the Kennedy Krieger Institute’s 34th annual Festival of Trees. Wreaths, trees and gingerbread houses will be on sale. Enjoy family-friendly events like carnival games, face painting, craft making and more. Proceeds benefit patients, students and programs at Kennedy Krieger Institute. Dates and times are: Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. General admission costs $18 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children 4 years old and younger. kennedykrieger.org/festivaloftrees
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Ongoing: Polar Express Train Ride
Ride a train that goes all the way to the North Pole at The Polar Express Train Ride at the B&O Railroad Museum, 901 W. Pratt St. Live the story as the conductor punches golden tickets and dancing chefs serve hot chocolate and cookies. Passengers can read along to the classic story, “The Polar Express,” by Chris Van Allsburg. Ticket prices range from $47 to $90. Check here for tickets: ticketweb.com
Friday through Dec. 19
Ongoing: Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus
Come see The Greatest Show on Earth when Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Watch 75 performers from over 18 countries do acrobatics, comedy, dance, thrills and more. Ticket prices range from $20 to $75. For tickets go here: ticketmaster.com
Friday, Saturday, Sunday
Ongoing: Hampden Holiday Markets
Peruse gifts made by local artists, crafters and businesses at the Hampden Holiday Markets at St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 800 W. 36th St. The first market will be held Nov. 25 and will coordinate with Shop Small Saturday, as well as the lighting of the Hampden homes known for being the Baltimore version of the “Miracle on 34th Street.” The second market will be held Dec. 23. Both markets will feature two floors and over 40 artisan and craft vendors, as well as small businesses. instagram.com/thelittlemarket.2023/
Saturday and Dec. 23 noon to 5 p.m.
Thursday: Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K
Run off those holiday calories at the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K at The Weinberg Y in Waverly, 900 E. 33rd St. The course starts at the Weinberg Y, down 33rd Street, around Lake Montebello and ending back at the Y. Pick up your packet (shirt and bib) on Wednesday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or Thursday at 7 a.m. You can bring nonperishable and canned food items. Proceeds benefit the Y Open Doors Financial Aid Fund and food drive. runsignup.com
Thursday 8:30 a.m.
