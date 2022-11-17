Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 18 to 24

Lace up your running shoes for charity, check out a light display, get cooking tips, dream up the future or go holiday shopping.

Thursday: Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K

John McCone, 16, from Severna Park, completes the Annual Turkey Trot Charity 5K at The Greater Annapolis Y in Arnold. (Jeffrey F. Bill / XX)

Work off those holiday calories and help a good cause at the Y Turkey Trot Charity 5K in Baltimore. The Charm City run starts at 900 East 33rd Street. (Runs are also held Thanksgiving Day in Arnold, Bel Air, Ellicott City, Towson and Westminster.) Registration fees are $45 for adults, $25 for ages 7 to 17 and $5 for ages 1 to 6. Proceeds benefit the Y Open Doors Fund. ymdturkeytrot.org

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Friday: Zoo Lights

Kickoff the winter holidays by touring through Zoo Lights at the Maryland Zoo, One Safari Place. See light displays in the shape of animals. Tickets cost $36 for adults and children 2 to 11. Dates are Saturday, Sunday, Wednesday, Nov. 27, Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, Dec. 16-18, Dec. 22-23, Dec. 29-Jan. 1. marylandzoo.org

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Alton Brown: Beyond The Eats

Get inspired to prepare culinary delights at “Alton Brown: Beyond The Eats The Holiday Variant” at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Brown has appeared on the Food Network and Netflix. Ticket prices range from $49 to $59. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Invent the Future

Invent the Future at the Maryland Science Center. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Help form the shape of things to come at Invent the Future at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St. Explore a future with glow-in-the-dark food, flying cars and teleportation tubes. Tickets cost $26.95 for adults, $20.95 for children 3 to 12, seniors 62-and-over $25.95 and members get in free. mdsci.org

Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: Maryvale Christmas Shops

Charlotte Livolsi, 5, of Perry Hall talks with Santa at the Maryvale Christmas Shops, an annual holiday season tradition. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Get a jump on your holiday shopping at the Maryvale Christmas Shops at Green Spring Station, 10751 Falls Road Lutherville. There will be gifts, goodies, raffles and more. Proceeds from the event will help support Maryvale Prepatory School. maryvale.com

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.