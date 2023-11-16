Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 17 to 23

See a classic 80′s movie with its star, have a blast and support a good cause, watch civic leaders compete in a dance contest, watch dreams interpreted through dance or catch a play about the life of one of the first immigrants to this country.

Friday: “The Princess Bride”

Cary Elwes (Westley) stars in the 1987 film, "The Princess Bride." (Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox)

Get swept away by the classic modern fairy tale, “The Princess Bride,” and stay for the Q&A with star Cary Elwes (Westley) at The Lyric, 140 W. Mount Royal Ave. Visit the lands of Florin and Guilder in the 1987 fantasy/adventure/comedy film and enjoy behind-the-scenes antics told by Elwes. Ticket prices range from $35 to $45. lyricbaltimore.com/events/detail/the-princess-bride-live

Friday 7 p.m.

Friday: Swanksgiving

Baltimore Rock Opera Society's fundraiser Swanksgiving. (Baltimore Rock Opera Society)

Party and help a worthy cause rock on at the Baltimore Rock Opera Society’s annual gala Swanksgiving at the Baltimore Unity Hall, 1505 Eutaw Place. Performers include WORDSMITH, The Oh Sorries and a special preview of the BROS spring presentation, Why Not To Build A Computer That Loves, a sci-fi odyssey. All proceeds go toward BROC and its continuing mission. Ticket prices range from $30 to $150. baltimorerockopera.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g00000TbYYkEAN

Friday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Movers & Shakers

Movers & Shakers at the Maryland Hall. (Maryland Hall)

Watch seven Anne Arundel County leaders take the dance floor and compete in the Movers & Shakers: A Latin Dance Competition at The Maryland Hall Main Theatre, 801 Chase St., Annapolis. Contestants Frank Campbell, Laura Gutierrez, Chanel Johnson, Steuart Pittman, Lisa D. B. Rodvien, Ryan Sneddon and Mary Spencer will dance to tango, merengue, bachata, salsa and more for the title of Mover & Shaker of the Year! The event is a fundraiser for The Maryland Hall and the Benjamin Shadrick Foundation. Tickets cost $75. marylandhall.thundertix.com/events/210672

Saturday 7 p.m.

Ongoing: “And Still, We Dream”

Full Circle Dance Company dancers Shaela Davis and Alicia Williams perform “And Still, We Dream.” (Brion McCarthy)

Explore the dream state with music, dance and words when the Full Circle Dance Company performs “And Still, We Dream” at the Baltimore Theater Project, 45 W. Preston St. Visions of daydreams, insomnia, fantasies and more will be crafted by multiple choreographers. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for students, seniors and artists. theatreproject.org/and-still-we-dream/

Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2:30 p.m.

Ongoing: “The Chinese Lady”

Don’t miss your chance to see “The Chinese Lady” at the Everyman Theatre, 315 W. Fayette St. The play was inspired by the true story of Afong Moy, the first known Chinese woman to come to America in 1834. Ticket prices range from $25 to $46. everymantheatre.org/event/chinese-lady/

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

