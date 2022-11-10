Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 11 to 17

Cheer on Navy football, go ice skating, go to a meet and greet for dogs and their owners, run to support veterans or listen to rock and roll or classical music.

Saturday: Navy vs. Notre Dame

Navy wide receiver Jayden Umbarger runs a route against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez / AP)

Cheer on the Mids when Navy hosts Notre Dame Saturday at noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Irish have won the past four games from 2017 to present and lead the series 78-13-1. Ticket prices start at $41. navysports.com

Saturday 12 p.m.

Ongoing: Ice Skating at the Inner Harbor

Pete Kohlach ice skates with his son Christian, 4, at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink on Wednesday, December 29. (Ulysses Muoz / XX)

Put on your skates and take a spin around at Ice Skating at the Inner Harbor, 201 East Pratt Street. The ice rink is open Monday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m.; Friday noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $9 for children, seniors and military. Skate rentals cost $4 and a season pass is $175. waterfrontpartnership.org

Nov. 11 to Jan. 16

Saturday: Yappy Hour

Yappy Hour at Roland Park Community Center (Dreamstime / XX)

Bring your leashed pet to Yappy Hour at the Roland Park Community Center, 5802 Roland Avenue. There is a lawn, but no fenced in dog park. You and your pet can make some new friends. The event is free. Call (410) 435-1506.

Saturday 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Rock and Roll Playhouse

The Rock and Rock Playhouse plays the music of the Grateful Dead. - Original Credit: Shore Fire Media (HANDOUT)

Parents can pass on their love of song when the Rock and Roll Playhouse plays music of the Grateful Dead for Kids at The 8X10 10 East Cross Street. Jerry Garcia’s band was known for such hits as Casey Jones, Truckin’, Touch of Grey and more. Tickets cost $20. neonox.io.

Sunday noon

Friday: Veterans Day Virtual Run and Walk

A flyer for the MCVET’s Veteran’s Day 5k/10k virtual run & walk on November 11, 2022, (Cereta Spencer / XX)

Help homeless and other veterans in need by participating in the MCVET Veterans Day Virtual 5K/10K Run and Walk. Entry fees are $35 and all participants are eligible for the Grand Prize Drawings, which include gift certificates and gift cards to local stores, hotels and restaurants. The event ends at midnight Friday. runsignup.com

Friday

Friday: Marin conducts Beethoven’s Fifth

Conductor Marin Alsop leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in a tribute to Leonard Bernstein at Ravinia Festival in Highland Park. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune) (Chris Sweda / Chicago Tribune / Chicago Tribune)

Don’t miss the return of Music Director Laureate Marin Alsop and violinist Augustin Hadelich perform Beethoven’s Fifth at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street. Ticket prices range from $25 to $65. bsomusic.org

Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

