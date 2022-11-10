Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 11 to 17

Cheer on Navy football, go ice skating, go to a meet and greet for dogs and their owners, run to support veterans or listen to rock and roll or classical music.
Saturday: Navy vs. Notre Dame
Cheer on the Mids when Navy hosts Notre Dame Saturday at noon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The Fighting Irish have won the past four games from 2017 to present and lead the series 78-13-1. Ticket prices start at $41. navysports.com
Saturday 12 p.m.
Ongoing: Ice Skating at the Inner Harbor
Put on your skates and take a spin around at Ice Skating at the Inner Harbor, 201 East Pratt Street. The ice rink is open Monday to Thursday noon to 10 p.m.; Friday noon to 11 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.; and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $9 for children, seniors and military. Skate rentals cost $4 and a season pass is $175. waterfrontpartnership.org
Nov. 11 to Jan. 16
Saturday: Yappy Hour
Bring your leashed pet to Yappy Hour at the Roland Park Community Center, 5802 Roland Avenue. There is a lawn, but no fenced in dog park. You and your pet can make some new friends. The event is free. Call (410) 435-1506.
Saturday 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: Rock and Roll Playhouse
Parents can pass on their love of song when the Rock and Roll Playhouse plays music of the Grateful Dead for Kids at The 8X10 10 East Cross Street. Jerry Garcia’s band was known for such hits as Casey Jones, Truckin’, Touch of Grey and more. Tickets cost $20. neonox.io.
Sunday noon
Friday: Veterans Day Virtual Run and Walk
Help homeless and other veterans in need by participating in the MCVET Veterans Day Virtual 5K/10K Run and Walk. Entry fees are $35 and all participants are eligible for the Grand Prize Drawings, which include gift certificates and gift cards to local stores, hotels and restaurants. The event ends at midnight Friday. runsignup.com
Friday
Friday: Marin conducts Beethoven’s Fifth
Don’t miss the return of Music Director Laureate Marin Alsop and violinist Augustin Hadelich perform Beethoven’s Fifth at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral Street. Ticket prices range from $25 to $65. bsomusic.org
Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
