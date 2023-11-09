Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 10 to 16

Celebrate all things Irish, sample craft beers named after a dinosaur, honor Maryland’s veterans, check out the local R&B music scene, go ice skating or enjoy a cocktail takeover at an Eastern Shore restaurant.
Ongoing: Maryland Irish Festival
Erin go bragh! Party like a leprechaun at the 49th annual Maryland Irish Festival at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Cow Palace Building, 2200 York Road, Timonium. Enjoy traditional food, drink, dancing and music. Admission is $18 for adults 18 to 64 and $10 for seniors 65 and over on Friday and Sunday. Saturday admission costs $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. Children 17 and under get in free. Date and times are Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. There will be a Catholic Mass on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. irishfestival.com
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Ongoing: Peabody Heights Bash
Celebrate 11 years of craft brewing at the Peabody Heights Brewery’s 11 Year Anniversary Bash at 401 East 30th St. Sample variants of the Astrodon, named for the Maryland State dinosaur. Live music and food trucks will be there. Ticket prices range from $6 to $8. Dates and times are: Friday 4 pm. to 10 p.m.; Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. eventbrite.com
Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Friday: Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade
Honor those who served in this nation’s military at the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade. The parade marches from the Washington Monument to the War Memorial Plaza. There will be a wreath laying at the Black Soldiers Memorial. The Grand Marshal this year is Major Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. The event is free. mayor.baltimorecity.gov
Friday noon to 1:30 p.m.
Saturday: Winter on the Waterfront
Celebrate Winter on the Waterfront, a showcase of activities from the Waterfront Partnership, which aims to “transform Baltimore’s promenade into a winter wonderland” from November to January. The transformation begins this weekend with the opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink. The first 50 children who attend the ice rink will receive free skating and skate rental along with hot cocoa and treats. Tickets to the ice rink are $12-$15. Also opening is the waterfront Made in Baltimore Holiday Pop-Up, featuring makers from Baltimore offering their wares and products at 301 Light St. waterfrontpartnership.org
Saturday 11 a.m.
Friday 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Cocktail and Mezcal Popup
Baltimore-based taqueria and mezcaleria, Clavel will host a cocktail take-over at the Ruse restaurant, 209 North Talbot St. in St. Michaels. Chef Michael Correll will create a special menu with Sea Urchin & Hamachi tostada, Blue Crab & Scallop Tostada, Raw Kumai Oysters and more. The event is free. ruserestaurant.com
Saturday 4 p.m.to 10 p.m.
