Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 10 to 16

Celebrate all things Irish, sample craft beers named after a dinosaur, honor Maryland’s veterans, check out the local R&B music scene, go ice skating or enjoy a cocktail takeover at an Eastern Shore restaurant.

Ongoing: Maryland Irish Festival

Erin go bragh! Party like a leprechaun at the 49th annual Maryland Irish Festival at the Maryland State Fairgrounds Cow Palace Building, 2200 York Road, Timonium. Enjoy traditional food, drink, dancing and music. Admission is $18 for adults 18 to 64 and $10 for seniors 65 and over on Friday and Sunday. Saturday admission costs $25 for adults and $20 for seniors. Children 17 and under get in free. Date and times are Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m. There will be a Catholic Mass on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. irishfestival.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: Peabody Heights Bash

Peabody Heights Brewery 11 Year Anniversary Bash (Peabody Heights Brewery)

Celebrate 11 years of craft brewing at the Peabody Heights Brewery’s 11 Year Anniversary Bash at 401 East 30th St. Sample variants of the Astrodon, named for the Maryland State dinosaur. Live music and food trucks will be there. Ticket prices range from $6 to $8. Dates and times are: Friday 4 pm. to 10 p.m.; Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. eventbrite.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Friday: Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade

Young people in the Maryland National Guard Freestate ChalleNGe march down North Charles Street in the Veteran's Day Parade, from Centre Street to War Memorial Plaza. (Amy Davis, Baltimore Sun)

Honor those who served in this nation’s military at the Baltimore City Veterans Day Parade. The parade marches from the Washington Monument to the War Memorial Plaza. There will be a wreath laying at the Black Soldiers Memorial. The Grand Marshal this year is Major Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of the Maryland National Guard. The event is free. mayor.baltimorecity.gov

Friday noon to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday: Winter on the Waterfront

Natalie Berry, 13, of Baltimore, left, practices her spirals at the Inner Harbor Ice Rink. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate Winter on the Waterfront, a showcase of activities from the Waterfront Partnership, which aims to “transform Baltimore’s promenade into a winter wonderland” from November to January. The transformation begins this weekend with the opening of the Inner Harbor Ice Rink. The first 50 children who attend the ice rink will receive free skating and skate rental along with hot cocoa and treats. Tickets to the ice rink are $12-$15. Also opening is the waterfront Made in Baltimore Holiday Pop-Up, featuring makers from Baltimore offering their wares and products at 301 Light St. waterfrontpartnership.org

Saturday 11 a.m.

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Cocktail and Mezcal Popup

Clavel Cocktail and Mezcal Popup at Ruse (Kristin Tata)

Baltimore-based taqueria and mezcaleria, Clavel will host a cocktail take-over at the Ruse restaurant, 209 North Talbot St. in St. Michaels. Chef Michael Correll will create a special menu with Sea Urchin & Hamachi tostada, Blue Crab & Scallop Tostada, Raw Kumai Oysters and more. The event is free. ruserestaurant.com

Saturday 4 p.m.to 10 p.m.

