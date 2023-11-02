Things to do in Baltimore Nov. 3 to 9

See a rising country music star, enjoy a night of laughs, watch your jack-o’-lantern splatter, learn about the craft of writing from the pros, sample chili at a cook-off, go to a craft beer festival or attend the opening of a new art exhibit.

Friday: Justin Moore

See country music star Justin Moore at the Chesapeake Employees Insurance Arena this weekend.

See one of Country Music’s rising stars when Justin Moore brings his You, Me, & Whiskey Tour to the Chesapeake Employees Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Circle. Moore is known for such songs as “You, Me, & Whiskey,” “Why We Drink,” “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” and more. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $69.50. chesapeakeemployersinsurancearena.com

Friday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Stars, Stripes and Chow: Chili Edition

Participants can sample chili and cvote for their favorites at Stars, Stripes & Chow this weekend. (Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun Media)

Take part in a little friendly competition at The Baltimore Station’s chili cook-off fundraiser at Oriole Park, 333 W. Camden St. This “Chowdown for Charity” features local teams battling it out to win over the judges’ tastebuds in various categories, including People’s Choice and Best Theme. Enjoy live music, raffles, a kids zone with petting zoo and more as you sample delicious chili creations. Parking is free in Lot A. Ticket prices range from $30 to $50. The event benefits homeless veterans. baltimorestation.org

Saturday 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday: Nikki Glaser

Comedian Nikki Glaser will appear at The Lyric Saturday. (Nikki Glaser (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Lisa Gansky from New York, NY, USA)

Enjoy a night of laughs at Nikki Glaser’s The Good Girl Tour at The Lyric Baltimore, 140 W. Mount Ave. The comedian/actress has appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Conan” and “Last Call with Carson Daly.” She is the host of “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser” and star of “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” Ticket prices start at $35. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: Pumpkin Smash

Pumpkin Smash at the Maryland Science Center. (Maryland Science Center)

Watch falling gourds burst when they hit the ground at Pumpkin Smash at the Maryland Science Center. Pumpkins must be under 15 inches wide and will be collected at 10 a.m. The museum staffers will throw the pumpkins as guests watch and pumpkins will be numbered so that you know when your pumpkin is being launched. The outdoor event is free, but to enter the museum you must purchase a ticket. mdsci.org

Saturday 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday: Baltimore Writers’ Conference

Gather with fellow wordsmiths at the Baltimore Writers’ Conference at Towson University’s Liberal Arts Building. The keynote speaker will be Eric Weiner. The author/journalist wrote “The Socrates Express,” and “The Geography of Bliss,” is a Peacock TV series starring Rainn Wilson. Other guests include Elizabeth Evitts Dickinson, Athena Dixon, Leslie Harrison, Wayne Johnson and Morgan Ormond. Registration fees run between $55 and $105. baltimorewritersconference.org

Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Baltimore Craft Beer Festival

Baltimore Craft Beer Festival will take place at Canton Waterfront Park on Saturday. (Brewers Association of Maryland)

Sample the wares of local breweries at the Baltimore Craft Beer Festival at the Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St. Participating breweries include: Black Flag Brewing Co., Crooked Crab, Falling Branch Brewery, Heavy Seas Beer and more. Local vendors, food trucks and live music will be there. Early access tickets called Beer Geek Passes, cost $65. baltimorecraftbeerfestival.com

Saturday noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday: People and Places

See the works of photographers Jennifer Hogan and Karen Klinedinst and drawings by Micah Moon and LuAnn Zubak at the opening reception of the People and Places exhibit at Gallery 1448, 1448 E. Baltimore St. The event is free and the exhibit will be on display through Nov. 26. facebook.com/Gallery1448Art

Saturday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.