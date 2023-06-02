A ‘lost’ story by the late Baltimore noir master James M. Cain will be published Friday

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A lost short story by James M. Cain, the so-called “poet of the tabloid murder,” is being published Friday for the first time — and this tale of greed, redemption and lust was almost certainly written in Maryland.

“Blackmail” is being released in The Strand Mystery Magazine. The publication’s managing editor, Andrew Gulli, said he discovered the short story while going through Cain’s papers in the Library of Congress. He was hoping to learn more about the author who wrote such noir classics as “Double Indemnity”, “The Postman Always Rings Twice” and “Mildred Pierce.”

Though “Blackmail” is set in Washington, a reference in the manuscript to the Korean War dates the short story to the mid- to late 1950s, a period when Cain had left Hollywood, California, and returned to his home state.

Despite his 15-year California sojourn, Maryland was not just Cain’s birthplace but, in many ways, was his muse.

It was in Chestertown that the young Cain first met the working-class people who spoke with a directness and a vividness that the author spent the rest of his life attempting to reproduce in his fiction, according to biographers. It was in Baltimore where he worked at two newspapers (The Baltimore American and later, The Baltimore Sun, where he befriended H.L. Mencken) that introduced him to the grifters, drifters and shape-shifters that would later populate his novels. At the time of his death in 1977, the author was living in University Park.

“Blackmail” contains three iconic Cain characters: a disabled war veteran, a tough guy and a street-wise blond on the make. But the story departs from the author’s typical nihilism by ending with an act of selflessness.

“I’m going to be bold and say that I think that this discovery refines Cain’s legacy,” Gulli said.

“As an editor, I know that it is easy to write words that are cynical and that have a sad ending. It is much more difficult to nail the landing on something that is dark but ends on a more optimistic tone. He was able to do that in this story, to express some hope and compassion.”

Author James M. Cain, right, an Annapolis native and former Baltimore Sun reporter, with actress Lana Turner in Hollywood in 1946. Turner starred in the film adaptation of Cain's novel, "The Postman Always Rings Twice." (Modern Screen/Modern Screen)

Nonetheless, it’s still a story by James M. Cain.

“Blackmail’s” gender stereotypes and glossed-over sexual violence is off-putting and can be difficult for contemporary readers to push past. But the short story also showcases Cain’s strengths, including a startlingly clean and economical prose style.

Here is Cain, describing a blind man maneuvering through a crowded garage:

“He asked no help, but let delicate fingers take him past familiar objects: the door of a tiny office, a bunk, a refrigerator, the cylindrical tanks of a gas torch, a work bench, and metal in many shapes, for this was an auto repair shop, specializing in bodies, and gear was piled to the rafters.”

Paul Skenazy, a retired literature professor at the University of California-Santa Cruz and the author of the 1989 biography, “James M. Cain,” said that the short story contains clues that support the conclusion that Cain, and not anyone else, wrote this story.

For instance, a character in “Blackmail” attends a concert of Beethoven’s First Symphony at the National Symphony Orchestra, which another character dismisses as “egghead music.”

“One thing that a lot of people don’t know about Cain is that he loved classical music and opera,” Skenazy said. “So the whole business of the blind man going to the concert and seeing through the music is a trope that he used a lot in his writing.”

Unlike Gulli, Skenazy prefers Cain’s darker writing, stories that he described as featuring “lower-class losers who are trying to figure out how to play the game though they don’t even know what the rules are.”

Though Skenazy is happy that Cain’s fans will have the rare opportunity to enjoy a new story by the author, in his view, the ending veers into sentimentality.

“’Blackmail’ starts out as hard-boiled,” Skenazy said, “but it pretty quickly turns soft-boiled.”

Gulli said that “Blackmail” is the second “lost” story by Cain that he has found in the Library of Congress. In 2012, The Strand published “Mommy’s a Barfly” about a two-timing dancer whose young daughter sleeps beneath the bar in a local nightclub.

“It’s very different from ‘Blackmail,’” Gulli said, “very dark.”

An amateur literary detective, Gulli said he also has published previously undiscovered stories by Raymond Chandler and H.G. Wells.

“The wonderful thing is that a lot of this undiscovered work is really pretty good,” Gulli said. “They weren’t destined for the dustbin, but instead enhance a writer’s legacy.”

The story of how those manuscripts were unearthed is interesting in its own right, the howdunit behind the whodunits.

Gulli’s curiosity was piqued in 2009 when a trove of previously unknown short stories and essays by the author Samuel Clemens was published under the title, “Who is Mark Twain?”

“I thought, ‘Hmmm, maybe there are some other things out there,’” he said. “To my surprise, there were.”

He began searching the archives and personal papers of Chandler, Cain and other authors he admired. When the archives contain a piece of fiction with which Gulli is unfamiliar, he scours internet databases and interviews scholars. He reads author biographies and period publications to find out if the story or novella has ever previously appeared in print.

“I try to act like a prosecutor,” he said. “And 99% of the time, I end up disappointed. Either this unfamiliar thing you’re reading isn’t finished, or it’s something everyone else on the planet knows about, but it was published under a different title. Or sometimes you will find something very good, and the author’s estate will say, ‘No, we want to keep it unpublished.’”

The Cain estate, he said, “was wonderful to work with.”

Though Skenazy and other biographers believe that Cain peaked artistically in the 1930s and 1940s, his impact extends into the present. He has inspired writers as different as the French existentialist Albert Camus (critics have found echoes of “The Postman Rings Twice,” in Camus’ novel, “The Outsider”) and Baltimore’s contemporary crime queen Laura Lippman.

Lippman’s 2015 novel “Sunburn” is an homage to Cain, and in particular to “Postman.” Three years later, she wrote about her love affair with Cain’s novels for CrimeReads, a website for lovers of crime novels, mysteries and thrillers.

“Cain continues to provoke readers and flummox modern filmmakers,” Lippman wrote.

“When people talk about the great American crime writers of the mid-20th century, they usually invoke Raymond Chandler, Dashiell Hammett and Ross MacDonald.

“But I think the holy trinity deserves to be a quartet.”