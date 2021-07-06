Movies and TV shows filmed in Baltimore

Baltimore is no stranger to the Hollywood treatment. The city is home to some of cinema’s most innovative filmmakers, including Barry Levinson and John Waters, who helped establish a lucrative film industry for the area. In recent years, the city graced the small screen in prestigious television shows like “House of Cards” and “Veep” as a D.C. look-alike.
While no one can forget the impact of “The Wire” on Baltimore’s image, many other productions have shot in Charm City. Here’s a shortlist of some notable movies and series filmed in the area.
Charm City Kings (2020)
A coming of age film about the city’s vibrant dirt bike scene, “Charm City Kings” was shot in West Baltimore in the fall of 2018. The fictionalized movie is based on the “12 O’clock Boys” documentary, which explores the city’s dirt bike culture. The twisting camerawork of the bikers weaving through the tight alleys of their neighborhood makes for a visually spectacular depiction of the city.
House of Cards (2013-2018)
Baltimore served as a D.C. stand-in for “House of Cards” the popular Netflix drama series that chronicles the morally depraved underbelly of national politics. The show filmed in the area throughout its run and featured local restaurants including Cunningham’s, The Bun Shop and Pete’s Pour House. The Baltimore County Council Chambers and Annapolis State House also doubled for Congressional offices and neighborhoods across the city acted as capital backdrops, according to a 2014 Baltimore Sun article.
All Square (2018)
Dundalk takes center stage in “All Square,” a blue-collar story of a struggling bookie, who begins taking bets on Little League Baseball games. All the players featured in the film were Dundalk natives, and the diamond where filming took place was in North Point Village. Boulevard Diner also makes an appearance as a local hang out spot.
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (2017)
Based on the nonfiction book of the same name, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” recounts the story of the woman whose cancerous cells were harvested without her consent by Johns Hopkins Hospital in 1951, leading to unprecedented medical breakthroughs. The film was shot on location at the hospital, with a memorable scene at the foot of the Jesus statue in the lobby. The HBO drama also features East Baltimore neighborhoods and the Fells Point pier.
Veep (2012-2019)
Similarly to “House of Cards,” Baltimore masked as Washington for the political comedy series until 2015. For the first four seasons, the production shot in the city, so there’s plenty of Baltimore features. Morgan State and Stevenson universities served as campaign debate spots for the show, and an entire episode took place at Camden Yards. The Ottobar also stands in for D.C.’s Black Cat nightclub in season one.
The Social Network (2010)
Despite the focus on Mark Zuckerberg’s time developing Facebook at his alma mater in “The Social Network,” the production did not shoot at Harvard. Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus instead played the part of the Ivy League school because of its similar Georgian-style brick and marble. Most of the locations appear in the beginning sequence, where Zuckerberg heads back to his dorm, Kirkland House, which Hopkins students know well as Latrobe Hall, according to a 2009 Harvard Crimson article.
He’s Just Not That Into You (2009)
Finally, a romantic comedy set in Baltimore. This lighthearted film embraces Charm City with its telling of Baltimore singles’ dating mishaps. Although filmed primarily on a Los Angeles soundstage, the production did shoot on location around Canton and Brewer’s Hill. Plus, the Domino Sugar sign is featured prominently out the window of a struggling couple’s apartment.
Step Up (2006)
A young Channing Tatum makes his way as a troubled teen turned dance partner in the romantic drama “Step Up” set at the fictitious Maryland School of the Arts. According to a 2020 Baltimore Magazine article, Booker T. Washington Middle School on McCulloh Street serves as the school’s exterior. Also, the expansive rehearsal room is inside the former Sagamore Pendry Baltimore warehouse in Fells Point, which is now a boutique hotel.
The Wire (2002-2008)
You can’t write about television in Baltimore without including “The Wire.” Co-creators David Simon and Ed Burns painstakingly detailed the failure of public institutions in Baltimore and their effect on communities of color. As a former crime reporter and police detective, respectively, the duo intimately understood the city’s dysfunction. Production shot on location across the city throughout the series and featured Baltimore natives for added authenticity.
Enemy of the State (1998)
Will Smith is pitted against special agents in the political thriller filmed mostly in Baltimore and D.C. The film highlights the more industrial parts of the city, according to a 2015 CBS News article, with a chase scene through the coal pier on Newgate Avenue near the Patapsco River. The old Dr. Pepper plant on Boston Street served as a secret hideout for one of the operatives and was demolished for the movie.
Home for the Holidays (1995)
Director Jodie Foster explores a fractious Baltimore family in “Home for the Holidays,” a heartwarming comedy about a single mom’s return home for Thanksgiving. The house of the dysfunctional family is a wood colonial on Southern Avenue in East Baltimore. The holiday film is decidedly Baltimorean, with scenes in Federal Hill, Lauraville and Arcadia.
12 Monkeys (1995)
Bruce Willis travels back in time to save humanity from a deadly virus in “12 Monkeys,” a sci-fi thriller that embraces Baltimore’s grittiness. According to the Worldwide Guide to Movie Locations, Willis appears scrambling down the spiral steps of the Garrett-Jacobs Mansion in Mount Vernon during a pivotal scene. He’s also interrogated by scientists in the since demolished Westport power plant. Toward the end of the film, Willis watches Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” in the art deco landmark: The Senator Theatre.
Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
The timeless romantic comedy “Sleepless in Seattle,” starring Meg Ryan as Annie, a Baltimore Sun reporter, features many scenes around Charm City. The production shot around Mount Vernon, and notably, inside the elaborate George Peabody Library. The film also includes exterior shots of the old brick Sun building on Calvert Street.
Diner (1982)
The first of Barry Levinson’s tetralogy of films set in Baltimore, “Diner” focuses on a group of friends who reunite before one of them gets married. Levinson shipped in the eatery from New Jersey and installed it on a vacant lot at Boston Street and Montford Avenue in Canton. A love letter to his hometown and youth, Levinson filmed the husband-to-be’s family home in Roland Park, according to the Worldwide Guide to Movie Locations. He also took advantage of the elegant Garrett-Jacobs Mansion for the wedding sequence.
Pink Flamingos (1972)
Charm City is a mainstay in any John Waters production. But before the musical version of “Hairspray” took the theater world by storm, “Pink Flamingos” put Waters on the map. The cult classic features frequent Waters collaborator Divine as a criminal who is proud to be the “filthiest person alive.” Waters took his guerrilla style filmmaking to Mount Vernon, where on the corner of West Read Street and Park Avenue, Divine does the unspeakable. . She also visits her vulgar rivals, the Marbles, at a house on Greenmount Avenue.