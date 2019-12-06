The crowning moment was the finale performance of Meredith Monk’s “Earth Seen From Above,” a circular, wordless chant in which unaccompanied singers echo each other like bells. Mind on Fire’s ad hoc choir fanned out along the upper gallery of the church; the lights dimmed. Leaning back, the domed ceiling of Lovely Lane — an enormous mural depicting a twilit sky, with clouds glowing at the horizon and constellations splattered across the center — consumed my vision. It was all too easy to imagine we were being carried off into space.