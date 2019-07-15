Sound Garden owners plan Maryland’s first medical cannabis lounge in Fells Point

The lounge—inspired by similar businesses on the West Coast and Arizona— will be a members only club where card holders can pay a monthly fee to partake in medical cannabis educational sessions, yoga and cooking classes, according to its website. This business venture comes in two parts, the medical cannabis lounge on the second floor and a new restaurant on the first. The restaurant, Bird on a Wire, is in partnership with award winning chef and winner of the Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay” show, Kelvin Fernandez.