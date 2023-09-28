Maryland Film Festival sets dates for its return in May

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

KJ Mohr, shown here in a 2017 photo, has been appointed director of programming for the Maryland Film Festival. (KJ Mohr)

The Maryland Film Festival, which ceased operations and laid off most of its staff last winter, will return in May to celebrate its 25th anniversary, officials announced Thursday.

A four-day film showcase will take place May 2-5, 2024, under the guidance of the festival’s newly-appointed director of programming, KJ Mohr, who will be in charge of strategic planning for all aspects of the festival, according to a news release issued Thursday by the SNF Parkway Theatre, which operates the festival.

It is the first announcement of new programming since festival officials shut down operations in January, citing the financial strain imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the release, Mohr said SNF is “committed to showcasing the cinematic excellence that has become synonymous with [the Maryland Film Festival], featuring star-studded premieres, hosting unique special events, and offering innovative experiences both within and outside the theater spaces.”

Mohr teaches in the film programs at Maryland Institute, College of Art, and at George Mason University in northern Virginia. She moved to Baltimore in 2011 to oversee the film program at Creative Alliance and also has worked before as the Parkway’s curator and in an unspecified role for the Annapolis Film Festival.

She has a particular expertise in films made in developing countries, women directors, queer cinema and experimental/avant-garde film, the release said.

Camille Blake Fall, the festival board member who headed the search committee, described Mohr as “a seasoned curator with deep experience working across multiple cinematic genres” adding that “KJ’s understanding of and passion for film is unparalleled. Under her leadership and vision, the 25th edition of the festival promises to be a fantastic event, and we can’t wait to be back.”

The news release did not indicate when regular programming at the Parkway might resume.

Executive director Sandra Gibson has said previously that the board of directors is working to devise a long-term strategy to ensure the financial stability of the 108-year-old facility, which reopened in 2017 following an $18.2 million renovation.

“We do not yet have a reopening date for the Parkway,” the theater’s executive director, Sandra Gibson, wrote in an email. “The plan remains to reopen in 2024.”