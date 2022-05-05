Things to do in Baltimore May 6-12

See the musical journey of Motown Sound pioneers, laugh like its the 80s, listen to an orchestral arrangement set to a Space Opera classic, attend a free concert or enjoy Mexican food and drink at a festival downtown.
Ongoing: Ain’t Too Proud - Baltimore
Follow Motown Sound pioneers from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” at the Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 North Eutaw Street. Tickets prices range from $48 to $161. baltimore.broadway.com
Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Ongoing: Andrew Dice Clay
Prepare yourself for the return of actor/comedian Andrew Dice Clay at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road, Timonium. His comedic star rose in the 80s with his signature dirty takes on Mother Goose rhymes. Tickets cost $55 to $60. magoobysjokehouse.com
Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.
Ongoing: Return of the Jedi - In Concert
Watch Luke Skywalker take on Darth Vader and the Emperor aboard the New Death Star in the final chapter of the original trilogy. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ score as fans watch “Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi.” Ticket prices range from $45 to $85. Go to Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. my.bsomusic.org
Friday 8 p.m. and Saturday 3 p.m.
Friday: Mount Vernon Virtuosi Free Concert
Enjoy a free concert when the Mount Vernon Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra presents “From Heart to Heart,” at the Central Library, Central Hall, 400 Cathedral Street. The classical musical performance conducted by Amit Peled is sponsored by the Enoch Pratt Free Library system. prattlibrary.org
Friday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturday: Margarita Fest 2022
Get your party on at Margarita Fest 2022 at Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place. Enjoy live entertainment, pro wrestling, Mexican food trucks and a margarita expo. General admission costs $14.95. axs.com
Saturday 12 p.m.
Events calendar
Discover more events or submit your own.