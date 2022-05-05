Things to do in Baltimore May 6-12

See the musical journey of Motown Sound pioneers, laugh like its the 80s, listen to an orchestral arrangement set to a Space Opera classic, attend a free concert or enjoy Mexican food and drink at a festival downtown.

Ongoing: Ain’t Too Proud - Baltimore

Ain't Too Proud to Beg: The Life and Times of The Temptations. - Original Credit: Emilio Madrid (HANDOUT)

Follow Motown Sound pioneers from Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,” at the Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, 12 North Eutaw Street. Tickets prices range from $48 to $161. baltimore.broadway.com

Friday 8 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Andrew Dice Clay

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 23: Comedian Andrew Dice Clay attends the 6th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 23, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) rk (Frazer Harrison, O Magazine / Getty Images)

Prepare yourself for the return of actor/comedian Andrew Dice Clay at Magooby’s Joke House, 9603 Deereco Road, Timonium. His comedic star rose in the 80s with his signature dirty takes on Mother Goose rhymes. Tickets cost $55 to $60. magoobysjokehouse.com

Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

Ongoing: Return of the Jedi - In Concert

Actors Mark Hamill, as Luke Skywalker, right, and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, appear in a scene from "Star Wars: Episode VI, Return of the Jedi," in this undated promotional photo. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform John William’s score as fans watch Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi. (AP Photo/Lucasfilm, Ltd. & TM) (AP)

Watch Luke Skywalker take on Darth Vader and the Emperor aboard the New Death Star in the final chapter of the original trilogy. The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ score as fans watch “Star Wars VI: Return of the Jedi.” Ticket prices range from $45 to $85. Go to Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. my.bsomusic.org

Friday 8 p.m. and Saturday 3 p.m.

Friday: Mount Vernon Virtuosi Free Concert

Mount Vernon Virtuosi performs Heart to Heart.

Enjoy a free concert when the Mount Vernon Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra presents “From Heart to Heart,” at the Central Library, Central Hall, 400 Cathedral Street. The classical musical performance conducted by Amit Peled is sponsored by the Enoch Pratt Free Library system. prattlibrary.org

Friday 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday: Margarita Fest 2022

Margaritas (Emily Katz / Handout)

Get your party on at Margarita Fest 2022 at Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place. Enjoy live entertainment, pro wrestling, Mexican food trucks and a margarita expo. General admission costs $14.95. axs.com

Saturday 12 p.m.

Events calendar

Discover more events or submit your own.