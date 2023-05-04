Things to do in Baltimore May 5 to May 11

Go to a music festival, learn about flowers and plants, support a local university, spend a night at a museum, grab some free comic books or watch racing works of art.

Ongoing: Charm City Bluegrass Festival

Don Tingle, left, listens as Davis Shingleton tests a musical instrument at Charm City Bluegrass Festival. (Algerina Perna / Baltimore Sun)

Sit back with a cold beverage and enjoy traditional American music at the 10th annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival at Union Craft Brewing, 1400 W. Cold Spring Lane. Ticket prices range from $59 to $169. eventbrite.com

Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Ongoing: Flower Mart

Mount Vernon Place Conservancy’s Flower Mart takes place this weekend at Mount Vernon Place. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Ring in spring at the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy’s Flower Mart, 699 N. Charles St. The free event was founded by the Women’s Civic League in 1911 and promotes green living. Learn about the care of plants and trees in an urban setting, create a flower arrangement and more. Free. mountvernonplace.org

Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: Fiesta de Mayo: A Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Power Plant Live! (Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron)

Enjoy live music, a specialty taco menu, margarita and sangria specials, themed swag and more at Power Plant Live! 34 Market Place. Tickets start at $10 and includes entry and access to all participating bars & nightclubs, entertainment, a signature margarita menu and specialty taco menu. https://powerplantlive.com/events/20230505_fiesta_de_mayo

Friday 9 p.m. to midnight

Friday: Coppin State University Gala

Coppin State University hosts its inaugural gala with the theme "Illuminating Impact" on Friday. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Help support one of Baltimore’s institutions of higher learning at the inaugural Coppin State University Gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 700 Aliceanna St. Tickets cost $300. The event will raise money for the university and celebrate its students and their accomplishments. coppin.edu

Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ongoing: Revenge of the Fifth

Super Science Sleepover: Revenge of the Fifth at the Maryland Science Center. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Star Wars fans can have a memorable night at the museum at the “Super Science Sleepover: Revenge of the Fifth” at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St. Families and friends can engineer a hovercraft, learn how stars are formed and launch rockets. Participants will sleep in the exhibit hall with the dinosaurs. The event costs $50 for non-members and $45 for members. mdsci.org

Friday 5:30 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.

Saturday: Free Comic Book Day

Dawn of DC -- Knight Terrors No. 1 is one of the free comic books available while supplies last on Free Comic Book Day on May 6. - Original Credit: DC, A Warner Bros Discovery Comp (HANDOUT)

Get a perfect introduction to your new, best hobby at Free Comic Book Day at Cards, Comics and Collectibles, 51 Main St. in Reisterstown. Pick up a free comic book, like “Dawn of DC — Knight Terrors No. 1″, while supplies last, meet comic creators Steve Conley (Bloop), Matt Slay, Mark Morales (Nubia), Joe Pruett (AfterShock) and Jim Kuhoric (American Mythology). Other sales include 50 percent off paperbacks, hardcovers, Mangas and artist editions and a $1 modern back issue sale. The store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. cardscomicscollectibles.com

Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday: Kinetic Sculpture Race: Everyday People

Pandora’s Hell Bent Kitchen heads for the finish during the 2019 Kinetic Sculpture Race. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Racers start your artwork at the “2023 Kinetic Sculpture Race: Everyday People” at the American Vision Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. Over 20 teams have registered to compete over 15 miles of Baltimore for a chance to win awards like Best Pit Crew, Spirit of the Glorious Founder and Grand Mediocre Champion. The free event runs 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information: avam.org

Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

