Things to do in Baltimore May 5 to May 11

Go to a music festival, learn about flowers and plants, support a local university, spend a night at a museum, grab some free comic books or watch racing works of art.
Ongoing: Charm City Bluegrass Festival
Sit back with a cold beverage and enjoy traditional American music at the 10th annual Charm City Bluegrass Festival at Union Craft Brewing, 1400 W. Cold Spring Lane. Ticket prices range from $59 to $169. eventbrite.com
Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Ongoing: Flower Mart
Ring in spring at the Mount Vernon Place Conservancy’s Flower Mart, 699 N. Charles St. The free event was founded by the Women’s Civic League in 1911 and promotes green living. Learn about the care of plants and trees in an urban setting, create a flower arrangement and more. Free. mountvernonplace.org
Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Friday: Fiesta de Mayo: A Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Enjoy live music, a specialty taco menu, margarita and sangria specials, themed swag and more at Power Plant Live! 34 Market Place. Tickets start at $10 and includes entry and access to all participating bars & nightclubs, entertainment, a signature margarita menu and specialty taco menu. https://powerplantlive.com/events/20230505_fiesta_de_mayo
Friday 9 p.m. to midnight
Friday: Coppin State University Gala
Help support one of Baltimore’s institutions of higher learning at the inaugural Coppin State University Gala at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel, 700 Aliceanna St. Tickets cost $300. The event will raise money for the university and celebrate its students and their accomplishments. coppin.edu
Friday 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Ongoing: Revenge of the Fifth
Star Wars fans can have a memorable night at the museum at the “Super Science Sleepover: Revenge of the Fifth” at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light St. Families and friends can engineer a hovercraft, learn how stars are formed and launch rockets. Participants will sleep in the exhibit hall with the dinosaurs. The event costs $50 for non-members and $45 for members. mdsci.org
Friday 5:30 p.m. to Saturday 9 a.m.
Saturday: Free Comic Book Day
Get a perfect introduction to your new, best hobby at Free Comic Book Day at Cards, Comics and Collectibles, 51 Main St. in Reisterstown. Pick up a free comic book, like “Dawn of DC — Knight Terrors No. 1″, while supplies last, meet comic creators Steve Conley (Bloop), Matt Slay, Mark Morales (Nubia), Joe Pruett (AfterShock) and Jim Kuhoric (American Mythology). Other sales include 50 percent off paperbacks, hardcovers, Mangas and artist editions and a $1 modern back issue sale. The store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. cardscomicscollectibles.com
Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday: Kinetic Sculpture Race: Everyday People
Racers start your artwork at the “2023 Kinetic Sculpture Race: Everyday People” at the American Vision Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. Over 20 teams have registered to compete over 15 miles of Baltimore for a chance to win awards like Best Pit Crew, Spirit of the Glorious Founder and Grand Mediocre Champion. The free event runs 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. For more information: avam.org
Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
