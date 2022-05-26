Things to do in Baltimore May 27-June 2

Have an out-of-this-world experience, listen to smooth jazz, learn about men of color who were national icons, see art in a new way or play a round of golf for charity.

Ongoing: Balticon 56

The Baltimore Science Fiction Society presents Balticon 56. - Original Credit: BSF Society (HANDOUT)

Sci-fi and fantasy fans head down to the inner harbor to attend Balticon 56 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel, 202 East Pratt Street. Enjoy author panels, gaming and more. Guests include authors David Gerrold, known for the Star Trek episode “The Trouble With Tribbles,” and C.J. Cherryh, known for her “Foreigner Universe” series and others. The event is sponsored by the Baltimore Science Fiction Society. Ticket prices range from $20 to $85 for adults 26 and over, $10 to $43 for adults 13 to 25, $7 to $28 for children 6-12 and kids five and under are free. Times are 2:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. balticon.org

Friday to Monday

Friday: Grover Washington Jr. Tribute

Story Slug: OWASHINGTON.ART|OWASHINGTON.ART|OWASHINGTON.ART Grover Washington Jr., poses with his saxophone in New York in this Oct. 1989 file photo. Washington, the jazz saxophonist who was among the first young musicians to burst onto the jazz-funk scene, died Friday night Dec. 17, 1999 after taping a performance for CBS' "The Saturday Early Show" in New York. He was 56. (AP Photo/ Wyatt Counts) ORG XMIT: NY111 (WYATT COUTS / AP)

Celebrate a jazz great as the Grover Washington Jr. Tribute Legacy Band performs at the Keystone Korner Baltimore, 1350 Lancaster Street. Performances by Marc Johnson on keyboards, Richard Tucker on guitar, Lee Smith on bass, Ricardo Tucker Sr. on percussion, Webb Thomas on drums and Don Braden on saxophone. Ticket prices range from $10 to $45. instantseats.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Men of Change’ at the Lewis Museum

FILE - In this 1978 photo taken by Leonard Ignelzi, Muhammad Ali connects with a right cross to the head of challenger Leon Spinks during the third round of a boxing bout in Las Vegas. Ignelzi, whose knack for being in the right place at the right time produced breathtaking images of Hall of Fame sports figures, life along the U.S.-Mexico border, devastating wildfires and numerous other major news events over nearly four decades as a photographer for The Associated Press in San Diego, has died. He was 74. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File) (Lenny Ignelzi / AP)

Learn about African-Americans who became national icons at the “Men of Change: Power. Triumph. Truth.” exhibit at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 East Pratt Street. Celebrated figures include sports icon Muhammad Ali, author James Baldwin, poet W.E.B. Du Bois and more. The free event is part of the Smithsonian traveling exhibition. lewismuseum.org

Through August 14

Ongoing: ‘Salman Toor: No Ordinary Love’ at BMA

Fag Puddle with Candle, Shoe and Flag by Salman Toor & Luhring Augustine - Original Credit: Baltimore Museum of Art (Photography BMA/The Baltimore Mu / HANDOUT)

See recognizable works of art past and present reinterpreted in “Salman Toor: No Ordinary Love” at the Baltimore Museum of Art. The exhibit includes over 45 paintings, many with brown and queer figures front and center to upend concepts of power and sexuality. His work can be found in the Cone Wing and Jacobs Gallery. Admission is free and hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. artbma.org

Through Oct. 23

Thursday: Presidential Golf Open

A boat passes as golfers finish up hole 11 par 3 On Course at Rocky Point Golf Course in Essex on Thursday, August 9, 2018. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Play a round or two on the links and support a good cause at the Annual Presidential Open at Rocky Point Golf Course, 1935 Back River Neck Road, Essex. The fundraiser benefits the Society of American Military Engineers Baltimore Post and Chesapeake Post Scholarship Funds. Ticket prices range from $90 to $1,000. eventbrite.com

Thursday 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

