Things to do in Baltimore May 26 to June 1

Sci-fi and fantasy fans unite at a yearly convention, rock out to a ‘90s band, blow bubbles in the park, try German food and drink, attend an arts festival or enjoy a comedy show by a TV star.

Friday: Blink-182

Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 performs onstage at Madison Square Garden last week in New York City. The band comes to Baltimore Friday. (Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Rock out like its the 1990s when Blink-182 performs at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. The alternative rock band is known for such songs as “All The Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again,” “Adam’s Song,” and more. Ticket prices range from $64 to $214. ticketmaster.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Balticon 57

The Baltimore Science Fiction Society presents Balticon 55, a celebration for science fiction lovers. (HANDOUT)

Do you dream of riding a dragon or exploring the cosmos from the bridge of a starship? Then you should visit Balticon 57 at the Renaissance Harborplace Hotel, 202 East Pratt St., this weekend. Guests include Adam Stemple, the son of Jane Yolen, author of the children’s book “Pirates in Petticoats”; John Scalzi, author and creative consultant on the science-fiction TV show “Stargate Universe”; artist Ariel Burgess and more. Adult admission is $25 to $60 per day; young adults, ages 13-24, are $13 to $35; and weekend passes are $95 for adults and $48 for young adults. For more information go to: balticon.org

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Ongoing: Marlon Wayans

Comic Marlon Wayans comes to the Baltimore Comedy Factory this weekend for a series of shows. (Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images for Mount Airy Casi)

Enjoy a night of laughter when Marlon Wayans performs at the Baltimore Comedy Factory, 5625 O’Donnell St. Show times are Friday 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.; Saturday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. and Sunday 7 p.m. The actor/comedian starred in his own television shows, including “The Wayans Bros” and in movies like “Scary Movie,” “White Chicks,” “A Haunted House” and more. Tickets cost $45. baltimorecomedy.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Sunday: SOWEBO Art & Music Festival

A parade of drummers with art hats and hand puppets at the SOWEBO Arts and Music Festival at Hollins Market in 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/The Baltimore Sun)

Hollins Market kicks off the beginning of summer with dozens of artists, vendors and musicians at this annual gathering on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend on the streets outside the Baltimore market at 1100 Market St. Expect live music from local bands, food and vendors offering paintings, jewelry, clothing and other handmade trinkets. The 40th anniversary festival will also pay tribute to C.J. Johnson, a beloved local musician who died in 2022. More information at sowebofest.org

Sunday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Baltimore Bubble Parade

Watch your kids have some good old fashioned fun making and chasing soap bubbles at the 7th annual Baltimore Bubble Parade at Riverside Park, 1703 Covington St. The event focuses on a 15-minute slow walk in parade fashion around the park with participants blowing bubbles. There will be live music, ice cream, a photo booth and more. The event is free, but a $5 donation is encouraged. facebook.com/events

Sunday 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Ongoing: Maienfels Biergarten

Grab a tankard of German beer or a knockwurst platter at Maienfels Biergarten, 505 W. Mulberry St. Every Friday and Saturday through Oct. 21 listen to live music, compete in best dressed or beer stein holding competition or play giant JENGA and cornhole. Admission is free from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. maienfelsbiergarten.org

Through Oct. 21

