Things to do in Baltimore May 20-26

See the center jewel of the Triple Crown, enjoy a glass of wine or a night of laughs, learn about dinosaurs and the civil rights movement.

Saturday: Preakness Stakes

Jockey Flavien Prat #6 riding Rombauer celebrates as he wins the 146th Running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course on May 15, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/ Getty Images) (Patrick Smith / XX)

Take part in a Maryland racing tradition and attend the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Avenue. General admission costs $60 and luxury seating runs as much as $756. Post time is set at approximately 6:50 p.m. preakness.com

Saturday

Friday: Wine at Sunset

Wine at Sunset at Patterson Park. (Dreamstime / TNS)

Raise a glass at the 16th annual Patterson Park Wine at Sunset. Enjoy tasty wines, local foods and live music. Proceeds benefit Patterson Park. Ticket prices range from $55 to $65. Head to The Observatory at Patterson Park, East Lombard Street. pattersonpark.com

Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: Dinosaur Pajama Party

Dinosaur pajama party at the Maryland Science Center. - Original Credit: Maryland Science Center (HANDOUT)

Break out your prehistoric jammies at the Dinosaur Pajama Party at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Bring along your favorite dinosaur to learn and have fun. The event is intended for children eight and under. Tickets cost $25, $23 for members. www.mdsci.org

Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday: Passion and Purpose

Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. - Original Credit: Maryland Center History Culture (HANDOUT)

Learn about local civil rights activists at the opening of “Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists,” at the Maryland Center for History and Culture, 610 Park Avenue. Travel back in time to the early to mid 20th century right up to today. The event is free and open to the public. mdhistory.org

Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: World Turtle Day

Release of the 65-pound reptile highlighted Earth Day activities in the Florida Keys. The reptile was rescued in February 2022 with fibropapillomatosis, a condition that causes cauliflower-like tumors and affects sea turtles around the world. A hospital veterinarian removed the tumors and the turtle recovered. (Photo by Andy Newman / Florida Keys News Bureau / AFP) (ANDY NEWMAN / Florida Keys News Bureau/AFP via)

Celebrate the second annual World Turtle Day at the Natural History Society of Maryland, 6908 Belair Road. Learn about these reptiles who have been around since the dinosaurs. Ticket prices range from $3 to $7. marylandnature.org

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

