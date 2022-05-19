Things to do in Baltimore May 20-26

See the center jewel of the Triple Crown, enjoy a glass of wine or a night of laughs, learn about dinosaurs and the civil rights movement.
Saturday: Preakness Stakes
Take part in a Maryland racing tradition and attend the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Avenue. General admission costs $60 and luxury seating runs as much as $756. Post time is set at approximately 6:50 p.m. preakness.com
Saturday
Friday: Wine at Sunset
Raise a glass at the 16th annual Patterson Park Wine at Sunset. Enjoy tasty wines, local foods and live music. Proceeds benefit Patterson Park. Ticket prices range from $55 to $65. Head to The Observatory at Patterson Park, East Lombard Street. pattersonpark.com
Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday: Dinosaur Pajama Party
Break out your prehistoric jammies at the Dinosaur Pajama Party at the Maryland Science Center, 601 Light Street. Bring along your favorite dinosaur to learn and have fun. The event is intended for children eight and under. Tickets cost $25, $23 for members. www.mdsci.org
Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday: Passion and Purpose
Learn about local civil rights activists at the opening of “Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland’s Civil Rights Activists,” at the Maryland Center for History and Culture, 610 Park Avenue. Travel back in time to the early to mid 20th century right up to today. The event is free and open to the public. mdhistory.org
Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday: World Turtle Day
Celebrate the second annual World Turtle Day at the Natural History Society of Maryland, 6908 Belair Road. Learn about these reptiles who have been around since the dinosaurs. Ticket prices range from $3 to $7. marylandnature.org
Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
