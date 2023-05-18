Things to do in Baltimore May 19 to May 25

Enjoy a major sporting event in Baltimore, ride your bike, go to a secret show, listen to classic rock or take a drawing lesson in the park.

Ongoing: 2023 Preakness

Visitors to Pimlico watch as horses workout on the track Wednesday while preparing for this Saturday’s Preakness Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Wear a big hat and place your bets this weekend at the 148th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave. Can the Kentucky Derby winner Mage continue its winning streak in a bid to be the next Triple Crown winner? The two-day event starts Friday and the Preakness Stakes race is Saturday. Enjoy live music from Bruno Mars, Sofi Tukker and more. Two-day ticket prices start at $203. preakness.com

Friday, Saturday

Friday: Bike to Work Day

Celebrate Bike To Work Day by taking two wheels instead of four.

Do your health some good by pedaling around Baltimore this month. May is bike month so celebrate with Bike to Work Day at the Enoch Pratt Library, 400 Cathedral St. Use the protected bike lane along Cathedral Street and stop by for a free cup of coffee. The event is free. prattlibrary.org

Friday 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Saturday: Don’t Tell Comedy

If you enjoy a good laugh and surprises then get your ticket for Don’t Tell Comedy. The laughs come from standup comedy routines and the surprise is you won’t know what the lineup is or where its going to be until the morning of the show. (Here’s a hint: Fells Point.) Tickets cost $25. For more information go here: https://www.donttellcomedy.com/cities/baltimore/

Saturday 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Boz Scaggs

Boz Scaggs plays at The Lyric in Baltimore this weekend. (Matt Roberts / Getty Images)

Take a musical journey back to the late seventies at Boz Scaggs Summer ‘23 tour at The Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Ave. The singer/songwriter is known for such hits as “Lowdown,” It’s Over,” “What Can I Say,” and “Lido Shuffle.” Ticket prices range from $22 to $85. lyricbaltimore.com

Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Sketching Sessions in the Park

Sketching Sessions in the Park. - Original Credit: Walters Art Museum Baltimore (HANDOUT)

The Walters Art Museum puts out a call to artists of all ages to attend Sketching Sessions in the Park. No registration is required just show up at East Mount Vernon Place, the park east of the Washington Monument and meet at the “Naiad” fountain. Learn new skills and expand your abilities in an open-air lesson by Carol Bates Fellow Wildêge Francois. Drawing materials will be provided at this free event. thewalters.org

Saturday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage

A row of houses as seen from Federal Hill Park. (Raymond Boyd, Getty Images)

Walk through homes built in the early 1800s and 1900s in The Federal Hill Tour, part of the Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage. The tour features 10 homes that are representative of architectural design and layouts common during the late 19th and early 20th centuries..Most homes are within walking distance of restaurants and shops, so you can make it a day. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 on the day of the tour, when they can be purchased at Cross Street Market at 1065 S Charles St. in Baltimore. federalhillhousetour.com

Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Events calendar

