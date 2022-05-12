Things to do in Baltimore May 13-19

Rock out to a ‘90s band, check out a powerful documentary, see where classic and modern art intersect, take a ride with a children’s favorite character and see dreams interpreted as artwork.

Sunday: Limp Bizkit

NEW YORK - MAY 05: Fred Durst of Limp Bizkit performs on stage at Gramercy Theatre on May 5, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

The seminal rap rock band Limp Bizkit returns with Limp Bizkit Still Sucks Tour at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Circle. The Fred Durst fronted band is known for such singles as “Nookie,” “My Way” and “Break Stuff.” Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $69.50. chesapeakeemployersinsurancearena.com

Sunday 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Friday: Voices of a Black Butterfly

Voices of a Black Butterfly premieres at the Peale. (Baltimore Sun)

Catch the premiere of Voices of a Black Butterfly at the Peale, 225 Holliday Street. The documentary explores Black culture in Baltimore, a city both enriched and complicated by diversity. Tickets cost $15 and help support BNHA Heritage Area Youth Initiatives. Dr. Lawrence T. Brown, author of “The Black Butterfly,” is the featured guest. thepealecenter.org

Friday 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Ongoing: Activating the Renaissance

Are You Being Served? by Stephen Towns - Original Credit: Walters Art Museum (HANDOUT)

Go see works of art that connect across centuries from the Italian Renaissance, to the Baroque periods, to contemporary art at “Activating the Renaissance,” at the Walters Art Museum. The exhibit features works by Baltimore area artists Jessica Bastidas, Tawny Chatmon, Bernhard Hildebrandt, Murjoni Merriweather, Stephen Towns and Ventiko. Admission is free and hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; and 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. 600 North Charles Street. thewalters.org

Now to February 2023

Ongoing: Day Out With Thomas

Lewis Holden and his 5 year old grandson Hayden Burley, both of Baltimore, pose for a picture with Thomas at the B&O Railroad museum's "Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine" today at the Museum. May 14, 2021 (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Thomas the Tank Engine will be making a stop at the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Museum, 901 West Pratt Street. Climb aboard for fun-filled ride. Rides are Friday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices range from $23 to $30. https://www.borail.org.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ongoing: The Science and Mystery of Sleep

Installation of Bedroom by Sam "The Dot Man" McMillan - Original Credit: American Visionary Arts Museum (Eric Gerber / HANDOUT)

Explore the fanciful creations of handmade bedrooms at The Science and Mystery of Sleep exhibit at the American Visionary Art Museum, 800 Key Highway. Tickets cost $15.95 for adults, $13.95 for seniors and $9.95 for children, students and active military (both with ID.) https://www.avam.org

