Things to do in Baltimore May 12 to May 18

Take mom to Market Day, enjoy a new spin on British history, or a more traditional blood-soaked tale from Shakespeare, enjoy a glass of wine or go see an art exhibit.

Saturday: Cylburn Market Day

Shirley Jennings of Randallstown adds a plant to her purchases during the annual Market Day, a plant festival featuring vendors from all over the area. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Kick-start Mother’s Day weekend with a visit to Market Day, a community event with more than a half-century tradition at Cylburn Arboretum, 4915 Greenspring Ave. in Baltimore. Vendors from across the region offer a variety of plants, gifts, pottery, jewelry, art, activities and more. Food trucks, a stilt walker and a kids corner will be on hand. Admission is free but parking or wagon rental is $10. Details at cylburn.org.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Six The Musical’

Amina Faye as Jane Seymour in Six The Musical at the Hippodrome. - Original Credit: Joan Marcus (HANDOUT)

Six women compete for the prize of who was treated worse by their husband, King Henry VIII, at a pop concert in Six The Musical at the Hippodrome Performing Arts Center, 12 North Eutaw St. Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr come to life in a retelling of British history. Show times are 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices start at $57. france-merrickpac.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Hamlet

Vince Eisenson as the title character in Hamlet performed by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. - Original Credit: Kiirstn Pagan (HANDOUT)

The Prince of Denmark exacts revenge in his dead father’s name in William Shakespeare’s Hamlet performed by the Chesapeake Shakespeare Co., 7 South Calvert St. Show times are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Ticket prices range from $23 to $55. chesapeakeshakespeare.com

Through May 21

Ongoing: Wine Village

The Wine Village in Baltimore, which opens Mother’s Day weekend at West Shore Park, will offer pours of more than two dozen wines from around the world. (Courtesy of Wine Village in Baltimore)

Think of it as Christmas Village in spring when the makers of that Yuletide tradition bring Wine Village in Baltimore to the West Shore Park, Inner Harbor, 501 Light St. Germany is not only know for their beers, but their wines as well. Enjoy a glass, some bratwurst, Belgian fries and more. There is no admission fee and pay as you go for food and drinks. Hours of operation are Monday to Thursday 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday to Sunday 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Through May 29

Saturday: James Tynion IV signs WØrldtr33

Pick up your copy of the first issue of WØrldtr33 signed by writer James Tynion IV at Third Eye Comics Annapolis, 209 Chinquapin Round Road. Tynion is known for his work on Batman and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. His latest effort is a horror tale for the digital age. thirdeyecomics.com

Saturday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ongoing: Art of Ronald R. Russell

Treat your eyes to a draftsman of uncommon talent at Up to and Including Now: The Art of Ronald R. Russell at Gallery 1448, 1448 East Baltimore St. Russell is known for his baseball images, but also has works of the circus, the Tarot and animals flying. The event is free.

Through May 28

