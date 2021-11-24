The BMA’s new Matisse Center opening next month gives Baltimore bragging rights

Etta Cone, the 9th of 13 children, was the family caretaker. She kept house for her father and nursed her brothers when they fell ill. For much of her life, she was overshadowed by her brilliant and charismatic older sister, the physician Claribel Cone. But the exhibit makes the case that Etta Cone’s demure demeanor masked an underlying boldness and willingness to flout convention in her choice of artwork and in her personal life.