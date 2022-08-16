5 things to know about this year’s Maryland State Fair

In just under 10 days, a favorite statewide celebration of the end of summer returns to the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

The Maryland State Fair is back for its 141st edition beginning Aug. 25, and like everything in the pandemic era, it’s less like the before times and more like, well, something new.

The fanfare is pretty much the same, with flashy carnival midway rides and live horse racing and those adorable 4-H contestants with their sweet prized pigs.

The details are a little different. You’ll still be able to head to the brew garden to drown your tears at giving up on a career as a lumberjack. And the celebrity “shake-off” milkshake contest will still bring all the boys to the yard. But you’re going to need your calendar handy to schedule the fun.

Here are five things to know about attending this year’s state fair.

The state fair is open weekends only.

In the past, the state fair has run for about 11 to 12 days consecutively. It opens in late August and closes in September, some two weeks later. Not this year. State fair officials announced the fair would be held on three four-day weekends, Thursdays to Sundays, still offering a total of 12 days to enjoy. The dates are Aug. 25 to 28; Sept. 1 to 5; and Sept. 8 to 11. Fair officials said the schedule changes are necessary because some Maryland counties are going back to school prior to Labor Day, which makes broad participation in the 4-H/FFA activities difficult. The fair has its roots in agriculture and education, “so we hope, by changing to the three long weekend format, we will be able to maintain the robust AG education portion of the Fair that started with our first Fair in 1879,” said Edie Bernier, publicity director for Maryland State Fair, in an email to The Baltimore Sun.

Inflation hasn’t raised admission prices.

Name something you can buy today for the same price it was in 2018? Tickets to the state fair. Admission costs the same as it has the past few years. Of course, the fair was canceled in 2020 at the onset of the coronavirus crisis. But even before then, ticket prices had remained fairly steady. You’d have to go back to 2017 to find a lower ticket price for adult general admission ($8). Admission to this year’s fair is $10 for ages 12 and over; $8 for seniors aged 62 and over; $5 for children age 6 to 11; and free for the youngest ones. On the first Friday of the event, Aug. 26, fairgoers can get in free when they donate at least five nonperishable food items at the gate. Of course, rides are still priced individually.

Foodies can get into a delicious pickle.

Listen, if you went to the fair to pick a peck of pickled peppers, no one would blink an eye. It’s the fair, after all. And unique foods are kind of its hallmark. This year, in addition to the standard deep-fried everything, cotton candy, peach sundaes, ribeye sandwiches, fresh fruit and so much ice cream, there’s a new entry: Pickle Pizza on the Midway (pizza stand across from the Cow Palace). Naturally, pickles on pizza sound like one of those weird fair-exclusive foods, but it’s actually a bit of a culinary trend. The fair’s version includes hand-tossed dough topped with a dill ranch sauce, fresh mozzarella and crunchy dill pickle slices finished with a dash of secret spices. It’s a carnival in your mouth.

Free parking is available but limited.

If you’re a fair regular who’s used to parking at the park-and-ride lot off Greenspring Drive, there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that free parking at the lot will be available again this year. The bad news is it’s about half as many spaces as it used to be. That’s because of the new 222,000-square-foot Kaiser Permanente Medical Center that opened earlier this year. Another option that fair officials recommend is taking the light rail to arrive at the same location, minus your car. The Cow Palace admission gate is nearby for easy access to the fair. Other options include $15 parking on site at the fairgrounds.

Headlining concerts take place on final weekend.

Throughout the fair, various popular local bands will be performing for free, including The Rhythm Surf Monkeys, Blue Stone Bluegrass and Josh Christina. But the weekend of Sept. 9 to 11 is packed with rap, rock and country music superstar performances as part of the new Live! On Track! Concert Series. Featured artists include rapper Nelly on Friday, Sept. 9; country singers Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina on Saturday, Sept. 10; and classic rock band Styx on Sunday, Sept. 11 to close out the fair. Tickets are $40 to $75 for the concerts with options for VIP seating or hanging out on the lawn. Concert tickets include admission to the fair.