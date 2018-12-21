Maryland craft breweries raise funds for wildfire victims

A crafty new way to support those affected by the devastating California wildfires this fall is coming to breweries near you.

Starting this winter, a handful of Maryland breweries will begin brewing the “Resilience IPA,” a beer created by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Chico, Calif. All proceeds will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Camp Fire Relief Fund, which supports rebuilding efforts for communities in need.

Over 1,400 breweries across the country have pledged to participate, according to the brewery’s website. The brewery’s suppliers have donated ingredients, and wholesalers and retailers have agreed to carry the beer for free.

Maryland breweries, including the Maryland Beer Company in Elkton, Md., have signed on to support the cause. Justin McCardell, the company’s event coordinator, said the staff will begin the brewing process this weekend and have it ready for patrons around mid-January, with an expected launch date January 12.

“It’s an awesome opportunity to help folks out and brew a cool beer,” he said. “With craft breweries, everybody kind of sticks together and helps each other out.”

Other Maryland breweries planning to brew the specialty IPA include Inverness Brewing in Monkton; Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House in Halethorpe; True Respite Brewing Company in Deerwood; Monocacy Brewing and Brewer’s Alley in Frederick; and Firetower Farm Brewery in Colora.

Home brewers can also make their own “Resilience IPA” using the official recipe.