Mariah Carey to perform holiday concert at CFG Bank Arena in December

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Mariah Carey is set to perform her holiday show at CFG Bank Arena on Dec. 15. (Charles Sykes/AP)

If all you want is for Mariah Carey to perform a holiday concert in Baltimore, then it’s a Christmas miracle because your wish has been granted.

Carey, the singer and songwriter behind the global megahit and earworm “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” will bring her holiday show “Merry Christmas One and All!” to CFG Bank Arena on Friday, Dec. 15.

Advertisement

The 13-city tour begins in November and includes East Coast stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston.

Ticket presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. General ticket sales begin Friday at 10 a.m.

Advertisement

Carey’s holiday anthem finally hit the top of the Billboard 100 in 2019, 25 years after it was released. Billboard also placed the song at the top of its list of the Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs.