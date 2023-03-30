Things to do in Baltimore March 31 to April 6

Go to a concert by an award-winning performer, enjoy a night of laughs, take your pick of two art exhibits or root for the home team.

Saturday: Leslie Odom Jr.

Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. performs this weekend with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. (HANDOUT)

Music lovers treat yourself to a night with Leslie Odom Jr. and the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. The Tony and Grammy-award winning artists will perform Broadway hits and fan favorites from Nat King Cole to “Hamilton”. Ticket prices range from $75 to $125. bsomusic.org

Saturday 8 p.m.

Sunday: Lewis Black

Lewis Black performs at the Hippodrome Theatre this weekend. (HANDOUT)

Enjoy a night of laughs with Lewis Black in his “Off The Rails” tour at the Hippodrome Theatre, 12 North Eutaw Street. The comedian/actor is known for his angry rants and has appeared on TV series “The Big Bang Theory,” “Homicide: Life on the Street” and “SpongeBob SquarePants.” Ticket prices range from $57 to $107. baltimore.broadway.com

Sunday 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Donald ‘Davinci’ Taylor exhibit

Artwork by Donald "Davinci" Taylor on display at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. (HANDOUT)

Attend the opening reception of “In Good Taste,” an art exhibition featuring local artist Donald “Davinci” Taylor at the Lord Baltimore Hotel Bistro & Bakery, 20 West Baltimore Street. Taylor works in abstract and surrealism, and the display will feature pieces that emphasize culture and passion. The exhibition will be open to the public from March 29 to June 30. The event is free and will feature light fare and discounted drinks. lordbaltimorehotel.com.

Wednesday 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday: Orioles home opener

Shortstop Jorge Mateo tags out New York Yankees base runner DJ Lemahieu, caught stealing by catcher Adley Rutschman. (Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun)

Cheer on your Baltimore Orioles when they host the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 333 West Camden Street. Ticket prices range from $75 to $110. Go here: mlb.com

Thursday 3:05 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Visions and Voices’

Artwork by Sharon Attaway at Visions and Voices at Chesapeake Arts Center. (HANDOUT)

Take in the artistry at “Visions and Voices,” an exhibition by Sharon Attaway at Chesapeake Arts Center Gallery 194, 194 Hammond Lane in Brooklyn Park. Attaway works in resin pours and oil portraits. The free exhibit is open to the public Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. chesapeakearts.org

Through April 11

