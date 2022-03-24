Things to do in Baltimore and online March 25 to 31

Concertgoers can check out the return of an ‘80s band in person or a classic singer/songwriter duo from the ‘60s virtually. Other events include happy hour at the science center, a spoken-word performance and a musical based on a classic sports movie.

Saturday: The Psychedelic Furs

Be there for the triumphant return of ‘80s British post-punk band The Psychedelic Furs when they rock out on the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. The band released its first album in nearly 30 years, “Made of Rain.” They are known for such hits as “Pretty in Pink,” “The Ghost In You,” “Love My Way,” and more. Ticket prices range from $33 to $40. baltimoresoundstage.com

Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

Sunday: ‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’

Get transported back in time at “The Simon & Garfunkel Story” at The Lyric on Sunday. Experience the immersive-concert-theater show as huge projectors show photos and film footage to a live band performing “Mrs. Robinson,” “Bridge Over Troubled Waters,” “The Sound of Silence,” and more. Ticket prices range from $35 to $251. Go to 140 West Royal Avenue. lyricbaltimore.com

Sunday 7 p.m.

Friday: Let’s Science Happy Hour

Take in the view of the Inner Harbor while enjoying local specialty brews at Let’s Science Happy Hour at the Maryland Science Center. Peabody Heights Brewery will provide some drinks. Tickets cost $20. Go to 601 Light Street. mdsci.org

Friday 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday: Henry Rollins

Frontman for Black Flag and spoke word artist Henry Rollins will perform his “Good To See You 2022″ tour at Rams Head On Stage, 33 West Street, Annapolis. Listen to Rollins angry and funny take on life in general. Tickets cost $39.50. ramsheadonstage.com

Tuesday 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Rocky The Musical’

Cheer on one of the biggest underdogs in movie history at “Rocky The Musical,” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre, 5900 Symphony Woods Road, Columbia. The musical is based on the Academy Award-winning best picture of 1976 that launched Sylvester Stallone’s career. Sing along to movie soundtrack songs “Gotta Fly Now” and “Eye of the Tiger.” Showtimes are 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday, and 7 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices are $68 to $72 for adults, $57.80 for seniors, and $52.50 for children. tobysdinnertheatre.com

Saturday through June 5

