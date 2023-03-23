Things to do in Baltimore March 24 to March 30

Listen to a jazz tradition here in Baltimore, enjoy a night of laughter, go to an Irish music concert, see a funny musical or help keep our city clean.

Ongoing: Django Jazz Fest

The 8th annual Dejango Jazz Fest - Original Credit: DejangoJazzFest.com (HANDOUT)

Treat your ears to the 8th annual Charm City Django Jazz Fest at An Die Musik, 409 North Charles St. The concert is a tribute to guitarist Django Reinhardt. Some of the featured artists include Adrien Chevalier Band, Djangophonique, Hot Club of Baltimore and more. Individual tickets run between $10 and $50 and three-day passes are $150. gypsyjazzfest.com

Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Friday: Rachel Feinstein

Comedian Rachel Feinstein brings her standup act to the Baltimore Soundstage. - Original Credit: Courtesy of Loshak PR (YOKO HARAOKA / HANDOUT)

Enjoy a night of laughter when Rachel Feinstein brings her comedy stylings to the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. The comedian/actress has a one-hour special “Only Whores Wear Purple.” Her other appearances include the View, Life & Beth, Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and more. Ticket prices range from $25 to $30. baltimoresoundstage.com/events/rachel-feinstein

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Andrew Finn Magill and Alan Murray

Andrew Finn Magill performs with Alan Murray at the Timonium UMC. - Original Credit: Anna Colliton (HANDOUT)

Get a double dose of Irish music when Andrew Finn Magill and Alan Murray are in concert at the Cellar Stage at The Timonium United Methodist Church, 2300 Pot Spring Road, Timonium. Tickets cost $25 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under. uptownconcerts.com

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Sunday: Garden cleanup Days

Volunteer to help keep a city green space green at the Garden cleanup Days at the Village Learning Place, 2521 Saint Paul St. Help with trash and weed removal. Gloves, rakes and garden tools will be provided, but volunteers can bring their own tools. Snacks and water will be provided. villagelearningplace.org/event/garden-clean-up-days/2023-03-26

Sunday 9 a.m. to noon

Ongoing: The Wedding Singer!

Go back in time to 1985 when Robbie Hart must choose between the girl of his dream and his dream job of rock star in The Wedding Singer! at the Slayton House Theater, 10400 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia. The musical is based on the 1998 movie of the same name starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. Dates are Friday, Saturday, Sunday and next Friday. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $24 for adults, $20 for students, teachers, seniors and military. silhouettestages.com

Through April 2

