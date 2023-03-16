Things to do in Baltimore March 17 to March 23

Get your Irish on, rock out to heavy metal, see a classic novel on the stage or a performance about love, view environmental art, or go to a museum exhibit about the future.

Friday: St. Patrick’s Day Party

St. Patrick's Day celebrations bring out the revelers in Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate like a leprechaun on St. Patrick’s Day at Shamrocks & Shenanigans at Power Plant Live!, 34 Market Place. Have a green beverage, get a themed photo, enjoy electronic dance music and more. Tickets start at $23.19. More info: powerplantlive.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Static X

Static-X, featuring frontman Wayne Static, will perform Friday at Baltimore Soundstage. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Rock fans don’t miss Static X-Rise of the Machine Tour at the Baltimore Soundstage. Some of the heavy metal band’s better known songs include “Push It,” “I’m With Stupid,” and “Cold.” The group’s song “No Submission” is featured on the soundtrack for the film “Saw III.” Ticket prices range from $75 to $233. baltimoresoundstage.com

Friday 6:30 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’

Richard Thomas as Atticus Finch in "To Kill a Mockingbird." - Original Credit: Julieta Cervantes (HANDOUT)

“To Kill A Mockingbird,” Harper Lee’s racially charged trial drama takes the stage at the Hippodrome Performing Arts Center, 12 North Eutaw St. The novel was famously made into a motion picture in 1962 starring Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Ticket prices range from $57 to $161. baltimore.broadway.com

Through Sunday

Thursday: HUBBA HUBBA

HUBBA HUBBA at the Baltimore Theatre Project. - Original Credit: David Plunkert (HANDOUT)

Check out a collection of vignettes that explore romantic love through puppetry and physical comedy at “HUBBA HUBBA” presented by Alex and Olmsted at the Baltimore Theatre Project, 45 West Preston Street. Tickets cost $20 for general admission and $15 for students, seniors, artists and military. Other dates and times are: March 24 at 8 p.m.; March 25 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; March 26 at 3 p.m.; March 30 at 8 p.m.; March 31 at 8 p.m.; April 1 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.; April 2 at 3 p.m. Tickets: theatreproject.ticketspice.com

Thursday 8 p.m.

Ongoing: ‘Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined’

Tawny Chatmon, photographer and mixed media artist, shown here with "Remnants/Peace and Joy Are Birthrights of All Beings,” is part of the exhibit at the Lewis Museum. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Peer into the future at the “Afro-Futurist Manifesto: Blackness Reimagined” exhibit at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History & Culture, 830 East Pratt Street. The exhibit features works from a variety of artists, including local photographer and mixed-media artist Tawny Chatmon. General admission costs $12, $9 for students, seniors and military with ID. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Thursday to Saturday. Go here for more information: lewismuseum.org

Through Sept. 5

Ongoing: ‘DISordered Systems’

Art lovers with an ecological interest will want to check out “DISordered Systems” at Towson University’s Center for the Arts Gallery, 7700 Osler Drive in Towson. Artists address environmental failures and how to combat it with education, artwork and more. The event is free. The gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. towson.edu

Through April 15

