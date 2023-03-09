Things to do in Baltimore March 10 to March 16

Take your pick of concerts from old time music to punk to jazz, go to a car show or watch a parade go by.

Ongoing: Old Time Music Festival

Fourth annual Baltimore Old Time Music Festival at the Creative Alliance. - Original Credit: Creative Alliance (HANDOUT)

Listen to stringband music, from traditional to modern, at the fourth annual Baltimore Old Time Music Festival in The Theater at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Avenue. Artist hosts Ken and Brad Kolodner will introduce such musicians as Ginny Hawker Trio, Nora Brown and Sarah Kate Morgan. Ticket prices run from $12 to $250 and are available by waitlist in the lobby one hour prior to the sold-out show. Virtual tickets are also available. creativealliance.org

Friday 7 p.m. and Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Friday: Bayside

Get your tickets to see a punk rock concert by Bayside, the Just Like Home Tour, at the Baltimore Soundstage, 124 Market Place. The group is known for such songs as “How To Ruin Everything (Patience)” “Blame it on Bad Luck” and “Already Gone.” Ticket prices start at $35. baltimoresoundstage.com

Friday 7:55 p.m.

Ongoing: Renee Rosnes Quartet

Renee Rosnes in concert at Keystone Korner. - Original Credit: Shervin Lainez (HANDOUT)

Listen to one of the premier jazz pianists when the Renee Rosnes Quartet performs at Keystone Korner, 1350 Lancaster Street. Rosnes has toured and recorded with Joe Henderson, Wayne Shorter, Buster Williams and more. Tickets cost $35-$45. Streaming is $10. For showtimes and tickets go to instantseats.com

Friday through Sunday

Ongoing: Maryland Auto Show

Electric vehicles on display at the Maryland Auto Show at the Baltimore Convention Center in 2022. The show returns in 2023. (Kim Hairston/The Baltimore Sun )

Car enthusiasts should check out the Maryland Auto Show at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street. See new cars, concept cars and more. Showtimes are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and military with ID. marylandautoshow.com

Friday through Sunday

Sunday: St. Patrick Parade

The Teelin School of Irish Dance dances down North Charles Street in the Baltimore St. Patrick Parade, which returned on March 13, 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Wear your luckiest green outfit to watch the Baltimore St. Patrick Parade. For 65 years onlookers have lined the streets of downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor to watch a celebration of all things Irish. The Shamrock 5K race starts at 1 p.m. and the parade starts at 2 p.m. The parade is free and begins at the Washington Monument, goes down North Charles Street onto Pratt Street and finishes at the Inner Harbor. For more information: irishparade.net

Sunday 2 p.m.

