Things to do in Baltimore March 3 to March 9

See an elegant dance performance, enjoy dating misadventures told by comedians, get home improvement ideas, create art inspired by a Baltimore literary giant, or laugh until your sides hurt at a TV comic’s standup routine.

Friday: Dance Theatre of Harlem

The Dance Theatre of Harlem will perform at Morgan State. (Handout / HANDOUT)

Don’t miss out on a live performance by the Dance Theatre of Harlem at Morgan State University’s Murphy Fine Arts Center, 2201 Argonne Drive. This professional American ballet company and school was founded in 1969. Ticket prices start at $66. ticketmaster.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Awkward Sex...and the City

Watch host Natalie Wall and her favorite comedians tell hilarious stories about their most awkward sexual experiences. (Damon Dahlen / XX)

Give a listen to personal stories about dating and sex at “Awkward Sex ... and the City” at The Theater at the Creative Alliance, 3134 Eastern Avenue. No topic will be taboo during these tales of sexual misadventures. The event is hosted by Natalie Wall and features several comedians. Tickets cost $20, $17 for members and $12 for streaming. creativealliance.org

Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Spring Maryland Home & Garden Show

It’s that time of year to be thinking about projects to spruce up your home and yard at the Spring Maryland Home & Garden Show at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road in Timonium. See the latest trends showcased by 400 exhibitors. Tickets cost $12. mdhomeandgarden.com

Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ongoing: Saturday ‘Visiter’ Awards

Edgar Allan Poe impersonator David Keltz waits for a tour group at the Reisterstown historic community cemetery. (Karen Jackson / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Writers and artists who are inspired by the works of Edgar Allan Poe should submit their works to the fifth annual Saturday “Visiter” Awards at the Edgar Allan Poe House and Museum, 203 North Amity Street. The deadline is May 30 and there is a $25 entry fee. poefestinternational.com

Through May 30

Thursday: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’

This collection of advice columns, written by Cheryl Strayed under the moniker Sugar, is adapted for the stage. (Taylor Glascock / Chicago Tribune)

Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and adapted for the stage by “My Big Fat Greek Wedding” Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos, “Tiny Beautiful Things” explores the advice of “Sugar,” an anonymous columnist who helped her readers navigate grief, love, and forgiveness. The production at Baltimore Center Stage, 700 N. Calvert Street, is directed by Ken-Matt Martin, the theater’s interim artistic director. centerstage.org

Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

