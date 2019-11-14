The Modell Performing Arts Center at the Lyric announced on Thursday that it has hired outside an management firm for the first time in the venue’s 125-year history — a bold move that could breathe new life into the institution.
The Lyric Foundation announced in a news release that it has signed a five-year agreement with the Los Angeles-based firm ASM Global to operate the 2,600-seat non-profit arts center at 140 W. Mt. Royal Ave. And ASM seems determined to begin with a bang.
The first show at the Lyric that ASM has booked will be Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band. Tickets go on sale Friday for that concert, which will take place June 16 and 17.
No members of the Lyric’s existing management team will lose their jobs, a spokeswoman said, though some may take on different roles.
John Dennick, chairman of the Lyric Foundation, said in the release that the venue’s governing board decided to retain an outside firm to run the Modell Center, which has been under-utilized for the past 15 years.
“We are pleased to be working with ASM Global and feel they understand the Lyric’s vision and mission,” Dennick said in the release.
ASM operated more than 300 venues in 14 countries five continents, according to the release. The firm’s other Baltimore venues include the Royal Farms Arena and MECU Pavilion (formerly Pier Six).
“The Modell Lyric is an incredible venue,” Bob Papke, vice president for ASM Global, said in the release. “We look forward to bringing a variety of artists and attractions to the theater.”
In its heyday, the Lyric housed such legendary artists as Aretha Franklin, Robin Williams, Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. As recently as the early 2000s, the venue housed a vibrant line-up of touring Broadway shows.
The Lyric suffered its first blow in 1982, when a former resident, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, moved down the block and into the newly-constructed Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Then in 1995, the Lyric’s second anchor, the Baltimore Opera Company, filed for bankruptcy and closed its doors.
In 2004, the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center reopened following a $62 million renovation, and signed on to host shows presented by Broadway Across America. The Lyric found itself unable to compete with the deep-pocketed theatrical production company for the most in-demand touring shows. Theater offerings at the Lyric dwindled.
In recent years, the Lyric has been dark on many nights. The new management agreement with ASM has the potential to change that.
“They represent a great opportunity for growth," Dennick said in the release. "We look forward to a long and successful relationship.”