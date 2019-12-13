The world was different when comedian Louis C.K. last performed in Baltimore. It was May 2016, and C.K. was headlining four shows at the Modell Lyric. Media moguls like Harvey Weinstein were still in power, not yet toppled by sweeping allegations of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement that began the following year.
This weekend, C.K. performs at Magooby’s Joke House in Timonium, a stop on what The Los Angeles Times called “a bizarre comeback tour" with shows in Akron, Ohio, and Reading, Pennsylvania, among others.
Like dozens of other high-powered men accused of predatory behavior that year, C.K. saw his career seemingly end overnight. In 2017, five women accused him of sexual misconduct. C.K. acknowledged his behavior, saying in a statement, “These stories are true.”
To former fan Bryan Levy, it’s too soon for C.K. to be back on stage. A few years ago, the idea of seeing the comedian at a venue like Magooby’s would have been a coup. But in light of the allegations, “listening to him complain about not having a girlfriend becomes icky,” said Levy, a Medfield resident and co-host of the “City That Breeds” podcast. “It’s the idea that behind every joke there is a grain of truth. The grain of truth is pretty disturbing.”
For Levy, C.K. has been relegated to the domain of banished former heroes, along with the comedian Bill Cosby, whom he once idolized (he skipped his 10-year high school reunion to see Cosby perform at Pier 6). “Bill Cosby — he was my favorite for a long time. Not anymore. I can’t watch that guy. Right now Louis C.K. is in that camp. I can’t watch him. He doesn’t seem to think he did anything wrong.”
Baltimorean Mike Finazzo, former comedian turned filmmaker, said he hadn’t yet decided whether to attend C.K.'s performance; he’s friends with the club’s owner and may stop by. Although he’s not a defender of the comedian, Finazzo said, “I think if he wants to perform, he has the right to do that. It’s the audience’s right to decide if they want to see him perform or not.”
To some, C.K.'s comeback tour speaks to larger issues about how to move forward culturally following the landmark changes — and career downfalls — of the #MeToo movement.
“I think this is a case that is emblematic of a wider challenge that we’re facing,” said Michele Decker, an associate professor at Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health specializing in social epidemiology and gender-based violence. “Now that people are being recognized for harassment and sexual misconduct we are faced with, how do we move forward? How do we reintegrate perpetrators?”
That’s a question also on the mind of Margaret E. Johnson, law professor and co-director at the Center on Applied Feminism at the University of Baltimore School of Law. “We’re not going to cancel all these people and shun them forever and exclude them on an island," she said.
Tickets for the show started at $35, with one performance at the Timonium comedy club sold out as of Thursday, according to the club’s website.
Still, Johnson wonders if society is ready to forgive perpetrators like Louis C.K. “What does society see as the debt that needs to be paid for us to forgive when there’s no criminal case brought?” she asked.
Representatives of Magooby’s did not respond this week to multiple messages from The Baltimore Sun seeking comment. But the comedy club has not shied from controversial acts; adult film star Stormy Daniels is set to appear this month, as will comedian Shane Gillis, who was sacked from Saturday Night Live after racist comments he made came to light.
Other venues on C.K.'s tour have defended their decisions to book him. The owner of New York City’s Comedy Cellar said on The Daily, a podcast from The New York Times: “I tell the audience: ‘This is the Comedy Cellar. It’s unfiltered, and we don’t want you here not understanding that.’” A Canadian comedy club owner last month wrote in a column for the Canadian Jewish Times that “Rattling the cage of polite society is part of the job of comics, onstage and off.”
C.K. did not respond to The Baltimore Sun’s requests for comment.
Before the claims against him became public, C.K. was a giant in the comedy world for his signature brand of observational humor, which often skewered male behavior and sexuality. His “everything is amazing and nobody’s happy” rant on a late-night show has been shared widely on Facebook, a quasi-philosophical call for wonder in an age of cynicism and entitlement. He spearheaded an acclaimed show on FX and had a distribution deal for a film, “I Love You, Daddy,” that drew comparisons to Woody Allen’s “Manhattan."
But while riding his own career highs, C.K. was allegedly abusing women comedians and writers who looked up to him. In multiple cases, his accusers say, he masturbated in front of them without their consent.
After a report in The New York Times, C.K. wrote of rationalizing his actions to himself, of abusing his stature and his power. “There is nothing about this that I forgive myself for,” he said in a statement. He closed by saying “I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”
FX severed ties with C.K.'s production company; his publicist and management company ended their relationship. The release of his film was cancelled.
The following year, C.K. delivered a brazen stand-up set leaked to YouTube.
“I lost so much f----- money in a day,” he said of his battered career, at the beginning of a set that went on to mock survivors of school shootings.
The comedian, Levy said, “didn’t go away long enough, and he didn’t come back contrite enough." Despite his career problems, "he’s probably got a pile of money to sit on at the moment… he probably could spend some time being sad and apologetic.”
True atonement would require even more, Johnson says. C.K. needs to face, and then help change, the structural issues that helped him get away with his misdeeds.
“He was shunned, he lost a lot of money — that seems appropriate,” she said. “Has he paid his debt both to [his accusers] and to society?” she asked.
But to Finazzo, focusing on how Louis C.K. feels beside the point. "There’s so much going on in the world. We have a president who’s credibly been accused of sexual assault two dozen times. If Louis C.K. performs at a comedy club in Timonium, that’s not our biggest issue or concern right now.”
President Donald Trump has denied accusations of sexual misconduct against multiple women in the media or the courts since 1970. Two of 25 accusers have sued Trump; one suit was withdrawn, and another is ongoing.
For all of the power of the #MeToo movement to squash careers — it toppled scores of high-profile media executives after victims shared their experiences of sexual assault on social media using the now-famous hashtag — it’s unclear if, and how, the cultural sea change will impact the behavior of abusers.
“I think when we think about #MeToo, the jury is out on whether it has changed perpetrator behavior," Decker said. The young movement’s chief victory, she says, was to empower victims to speak out against experiences that had long been tolerated and perpetrators who have long had impunity. In the wake of abuse coming to light, she said, “What you really want to see is a real commitment to change.”
In the case of C.K. and others emblematic of the #MeToo movement, victims were women hoping to further their careers, with perpetrators successful men who tried to seduce them with prospects of connections. Often, they used their elevated stature to suppress allegations against them and to retaliate against those who dared to speak out. Making amends will require more support for the women who were victimized in the first place, Johnson said.
With the tour, Johnson said, C.K. is "getting to recreate the narrative of himself as a successful comic away from the sexual assault allegations. But where’s the opportunity for these women to do that?”