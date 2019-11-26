The Ravens might be playing at home against the 49ers on Sunday, but the halftime vibe will be more Nashville than San Francisco. Gold-certified country music duo LoCash will perform then at M&T Bank Stadium, a team spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.
The set marks a homecoming of sorts for Chris Lucas, one half of the award-winning group, who hails from Baltimore.
“We always enjoy working with artists with Baltimore and Maryland ties," said Brad Downs, the Ravens’ vice president of marketing. “This is the second year we’ve hosted them at halftime and our fans received them well, so we’re certain that they will be favorites again in front of a sold-out crowd on Sunday.”
LoCash’s first halftime set took place last year during Baltimore’s 17-34 victory over the other Bay Area NFL team, the Oakland Raiders. This new match-up pits the AFC North-leading Ravens against the NFC West-topping 49ers.
LoCash first broke out under their prior moniker, the LoCash Cowboys, with the 2010 single, “Here Comes the Summer.” The beach- and bikini-loving single hit number 41 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The group has since released two gold-certified singles and earned multiple ACM and CMT Music Awards nominations for their lively mix of country, pop and other genres.
Lucas, who has loved the Ravens ever since his late father started taking him to the team’s early games, praised their current division dominance under record-breaking quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“The energy that Lamar has brought to this team is insane,” Lucas said. “I’ve never seen a team like this. It reminds me how Ray [Lewis] used to get the team pumped, I think Lamar has that ability.”
Lucas said that fans attending Sunday’s game will get to see LoCash perform several hits from throughout their near-decade career, including their latest single, “One Big Country Song."
LoCash will also appear at Bmore Around Town’s charity Purple Tailgate party on Sunday, alongside Orioles player Trey Mancini.
The Ravens-49ers game kicks off Sunday, Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. and airs on Fox.