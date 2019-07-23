How 2 unrelated deaths from 1969 inspired Baltimore crime novelist Laura Lippman’s ‘Lady in the Lake’

The two deaths that anchor “Lady in the Lake” are inspired by real events that happened in 1969, when Lippman herself was a 10-year-old living in Dickeyville. One was the abduction and killing of 11-year-old Esther Lebowitz, bludgeoned to death in the basement of a store selling tropical fish. Lebowitz’s death traumatized the city’s Jewish community for years to come. Another death barely made a ripple in white Baltimore, though it was covered extensively in The Baltimore Afro-American. Shirley Lee Widgeon Parker, a beautiful barmaid and former Urban League secretary, vanished in April. Her body was found in the fountain of Druid Hill Lake. Decades later, her death remains a mystery.