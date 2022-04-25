Filming starts today in Baltimore on Laura Lippman’s ‘Lady in the Lake,’ starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o

Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong'o star in a new series filming in Baltimore and based on a book by local author Laura Lippman. (CONTACTO/Europa Press)

Attention celebrity stargazers!

A TV series based on local author Laura Lippman’s “Lady in the Lake” begins filming Monday in Baltimore and it stars two Academy Award winning actresses: Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

Apple TV ordered a limited television series based on Lippman’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is set in 1960s Baltimore.

Lippman, a former reporter for The Baltimore Sun who serves as an executive producer on the series, confirmed the news on Twitter over the weekend in a tweet:

“LADY IN THE LAKE. Set to begin filming next week -- in Baltimore. With Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.“

In a separate tweet, Lippman said that the adaptation would start shooting on Monday.

A TV series based on the book begins filming in Baltimore in April 2022. (Morrow)

Apple summarized the plot like this:

“An unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hardworking woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.”

Lippman isn’t the only member of her family who will celebrate a film milestone on Monday; husband David Simon’s six-part miniseries, “We Own This City,” based on a book by former Sun reporter Justin Fenton, premieres at 9 p.m. on HBO.