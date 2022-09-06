‘Lioness’ TV series starring Zoe Saldana is filming in Maryland

It’s official — “Lioness,” the television drama based on a real-life CIA program, will be filmed at several locations throughout Maryland beginning this fall.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday in a news release that the Paramount+ series, which stars Zoe Saldana and the Canadian actress Laysla De Oliveira, is tentatively slated to film in Baltimore, Western Maryland, the Eastern Shore and the Washington suburbs.

The news release does not present a timeline for the filming, but Baltimore’s Waverly Improvement Association previously announced on social media that neighborhood streets were scheduled to close last weekend to accommodate “Lioness” film crews.

“We are excited that Maryland will serve as a backdrop for a production of one of the most prolific creative teams working in the television industry today,” Hogan said in the release.

“This type of series has the potential to generate a significant impact through job creation and revenue for local businesses.”

Since 2011, the film industry has contributed an estimated $900 million to state coffers, according to the Maryland Film Office.

“Lioness” tells the story of a rough-around-the-edges but passionate Marine, portrayed by De Oliveira, who is recruited to infiltrate a terrorist organization from within. Saldana, who has appeared in several high-profile science fiction series (including the “Star Trek” franchise) will depict Joe, the Lioness program’s station chief.

The show was created by “Yellowstone’s” Taylor Sheridan. He also serves as executive producer and showrunner of “Lioness” which is expected to be broadcast sometime in 2023.

Also cast in “Lioness” are “Yellowstone” regulars James Jordan and Dave Annable, as well as LaMonica Garrett, who appears in the “Yellowstone” prequel series “1883.”