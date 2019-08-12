Woodstock 50 collapsed. This Baltimore artist and his VW van are keeping the hippie spirit alive.

Hieronimus reiterated the importance of higher consciousness during a ceremony at the American Visionary Art Museum on Monday morning. The artist and several contemporaries gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the vehicle’s journey from Baltimore to Bethel, New York, for the original Woodstock festival. Attendees listened to Hieronimus and those friends, including several members of the band Light who rode that bus, which can no longer be located, a half-century ago, discuss the bus’ historical significance. They also got to see a replica of the bus that Hieronimus and a team of artists restored and painted over the past decade, as well as part of a documentary, “The Woodstock Bus: Finding the Light” that details Hieronimus and Co.'s search for — and re-creation of — the original bus.