From Charm City to the slopes: Liftopia offers bus trips for skiiers from 2 Baltimore area locations

Baltimore ski enthusiasts now have a new way to head for the slopes.

Liftopia, the online mobile marketplace for winter sports fans, has begun organizing ski trips by bus in various cities — including two locations in the Baltimore area that will drop off passengers at Liberty Mountain Resort in Fairfield, Pa. The 13-year-old company has long sold discounted lift tickets, equipment rentals and meal vouchers at 250 resorts in the U.S. and Europe. What’s new is that they’re now also providing optional transportation to 20 resorts from 26 U.S. cities.

“These trips take the guesswork out of getting to the mountains for people new to skiing and snowboarding,” Liftopia CEO Evan Reece said in a news release, “and they provide relaxing and fun alternatives to seasoned customers looking to remove the stress of driving.”

The concept is similar to theater trips by bus to New York. Participants can buy tickets in advance — the earlier the purchase, the greater the discount -- show up at a designated meeting place and return later the same day. Buses will depart on Saturday mornings from two locations: Baltimore’s Penn Station, 1500 N. Charles St., at 6:30 a.m., and the Starbucks Coffee Company, 9904 Reisterstown Rd., at 7 a.m. The return trip leaves Liberty Mountain Resort at 4:30 p.m. on the designated Saturdays.

Excursions to Liberty Mountain Resort have been scheduled weekly between Jan. 19 and March 9 at: experiences.liftopia.com. Prices listed on the website start at $45 per person for bus transportation only, cost $99 for a bus ride and lift ticket and are priced at $135 if either lessons or rental equipment is added onto the package.

Packages in some markets include snowboarding, brewery visits and snow tubing.

“Liftopia has always been about improving accessibility to the mountains and Liftopia Experiences is our next step to decrease friction for customers looking to enjoy more outside time in winter,” Reece said.

