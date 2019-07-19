Baltimore author Laura Lippman to publish collection of personal essays

William Morrow, a division of HarperCollins, announced a five-book deal with Baltimore author Laura Lippman that will include three novels and a book of personal essays.
“It’s going to be the first time Laura’s publishing nonfiction in book form,” said Sharyn Rosenblum, Lippman’s publicist.
The idea to write personal essays came as a means of promoting her crime novels, including Lippman’s long running series on Tess Monaghn, the former Baltimore Sun reporter said. It began with pieces like one for Real Simple on giving away books, and another on author Ruth McKenney for The New York Times.
In May, she published an essay entitled “Game of Crones” on the website Longreads, which details her life as an older mother. (Her daughter is 9, Lippman is now 60).
“I had definitely been drinking wine,” Lippman said of her process writing the essay, which begins: “My daughter was 10 days old the first time I was asked if I were her grandmother.”
The collection will include that essay as well as new material, including one on the end of her first marriage (she has since wed ‘Wire’ creator David Simon.) Several will address aging, a topic that reappears throughout Lippman’s work.
“If the culture can persuade women that one of the primary assets they have is their youth and desirability, it’s like persuading someone to buy stock in a company that’s going under,” Lippman said in an interview. “No one’s going to be beautiful forever.”
Lippman’s newest book, “Lady in the Lake,” is out July 23.