Late-night hosts on Trump v. Baltimore

For Seth Meyers, President Trump’s tweets about Baltimore brought to mind the Batman villain, Bane, while Stephen Colbert featured them in an episode of the continuing series, “Is Donald Trump Racist?” and Jimmy Kimmel suggested the president may be watching “The Wire” too much.
Not surprisingly, President Trump’s tweets about Baltimore and Congressman Elijah Cummings, in which he called out city rat-infested and pretty-much unlivable, placing much of the blame squarely on Cummings’ shoulders, proved irresistible fodder for the late-night talk-show universe Monday night.
On ABC, Kimmel theorized the president may be watching “The Wire” too much and taking it too literally, and suggested he might want to watch the musical remake of “Hairspray” instead.
“I have a theory as to why he does this,” Kimmel said. “Trump’s opinion of Baltimore, I think, is a hundred percent based on the show ‘The Wire.’ Think about it: What do all white men over the age of 50 have? A shelf full of DVDs. I have one. And on every one of those shelves of DVDs is the boxed set of ‘The Wire.’”
One solution Kimmel suggested: "Show him the musical about the stuff he starts every morning with, hairspray."
On CBS, Colbert’s take included a new version of “God Bless America,” with the lyrics changed slightly: “God Bless America/except Baltimore/They got rats there/No MAGA hats there/ I avoid it because they are poor.”
And on NBC, Meyers compared the president to Bane, one of Batman’s most dangerous nemeses, holding the city hostage. “Next Trumps’s going to tweet we have 12 hours to find what is buried in the Ravens’ 50-yard line,” Myers said in his opening monologue.