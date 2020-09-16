Want an antiracist education? Read Baltimore author Kondwani Fidel’s new book, then check out these influences and other works

“This film touches on so many underlying things that speak about women in the workplace ... They touch on LGBTQ [identity] with Queen Latifah and her significant other, it shows the violent history and violent patterns of policing, and I feel like one of the biggest things that I missed out on when I watched it [while] coming up is how f***ed up the workplace is for women. And that s*** shows it. You can literally lose your job just for being from a certain neighborhood ... the Luther janitorial company, how the f*** he’s treating them? It shows a lot of f***ed up s***, but whoever wrote the film, he don’t do it in a dehumanizing way. He humanizes all of them. He’s saying, ‘These people are not f***ed up people, they just got pushed to certain levels that this country will push you to, and they just did something that they felt was necessary,' That’s it. They ain’t criminalizing girls, he humanizing them. That’s one of the things that I be looking for in movies now, is it criminalizing or humanizing?"