Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey

Associated Press |
Jul 17, 2019 | 5:11 PM
| Boston
In this June 3, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in 2016 in the crowded bar at the Club Car in Nantucket. An attorney for the man who has accused Spacey says, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that the man cannot find a cellphone he has been ordered to turn over to the defense. Spacey’s lawyers want to try to recover text messages they say would help the actor’s case. (Steven Senne / Associated Press / HANDOUT)

Prosecutors have dropped a case accusing Kevin Spacey of groping a young man at a Massachusetts resort island bar in 2016.

The Cape and Islands district attorney said Wednesday that they dropped the indecent assault and battery case brought against the actor last year.

Spacey was accused of getting an 18-year-old man drunk and then groping him at a Nantucket restaurant and bar where the teen worked as a busboy.

Spacey denied the allegations.

The case was hobbled after Spacey's accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and refused to testify about text messages the defense claims were deleted.

The accuser had been ordered to testify about a cellphone he used the night of the alleged assault. He was supposed to turn it over to the defense but said it was missing.

