Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey

In this June 3, 2019 file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Mass. The Oscar-winning actor is accused of groping the teenage son of a former Boston TV anchor in 2016 in the crowded bar at the Club Car in Nantucket. An attorney for the man who has accused Spacey says, Wednesday, June 19, 2019, that the man cannot find a cellphone he has been ordered to turn over to the defense. Spacey’s lawyers want to try to recover text messages they say would help the actor’s case. (Steven Senne / Associated Press / HANDOUT)