Things to do in Baltimore June 9 to 15

Friday: Classic: A Pride Disco Party

Classic: A Disco Pride Party at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. (Chesapeake Shakespeare Company)

Enjoy this mashup of fun where disco meets Shakespeare in “Classic: A Pride Disco Party” at Chesapeake Shakespeare Co., 7 S. Calvert St. Local gay performers will read excerpts of Shakespearean plays. Listen to music from Plant Dad and Temporary Boyfriend and compete in a Shakespeare-themed drag/costume contest. Poet Mecca Verdell will host the event. Tickets cost $10. baltimore.org

Friday 8 p.m. to midnight

Saturday: Baltimore County Afro Soul Festival

April Ryan will do an author signing at the Baltimore County Afro Soul Festival. (Shalewa Nyanza)

Celebrate diversity and creativity at the inaugural Baltimore County Afro Soul Festival at 11202 Garrison Forest Road in Owings Mills. The free festival showcases the contributions of African, African-American and Caribbean cultures in art, music and food. Local author and journalist April Ryan will sign copies of her book, “Black Women Will Save the World.” Enjoy musical performances by Brite Benson, KLove The Poet, Lita Lachey, Black Chakra and more. The event is sponsored by Five Star Women of Color Inc. fivestarwomenofcolor.com

Saturday 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Frozen — The Musical

Howard County native Caroline Bowman stars as Elsa in “Frozen” at the Hippodrome in Baltimore. (Matthew Murphy)

A Disney fan favorite makes the leap from movie to musical when “Frozen – The Musical” comes to the Hippodrome Performing Arts Center, 12 N. Eutaw St. Based on the 2013 motion picture and Hans Christian Anderson’s fairy tale, “The Snow Queen.” Performance features Caroline Bowman, a graduate of Glenelg High School, as Elsa. Dates and showtimes this weekend are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. france-merrickpac.com

Through June 18

Ongoing: One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest at Vagabond Players. (Sarah Hepworth)

Don’t miss “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” performed by The Vagabond Players at 806 S. Broadway. The play is based on the novel by Ken Kesey and made famous by Jack Nicholson’s Oscar-winning performance in the 1975 movie. Ticket prices for weekend shows are $24 and date and times are Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. vagabondplayers.org

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Samara Joy

Samara Joy performs at the 65th annual Grammy Awards in February. (Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Grammy-winning best new artist Samara Joy brings her jazz stylings to Keystone Korner Baltimore, 1350 Lancaster St. The 23-year-old performer is only the second jazz musician to win the best new artist Grammy. In-person tickets are sold out for the performance, however streaming passes are still available to all of the shows. instantseats.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

Ongoing: Sour Fest!

Sour Fest! at Max's Taphouse (Max's Taphouse)

Savor the bitter flavors at Sour Fest! at Max’s Taphouse, 733 S. Broadway. There will be 65 kegs of ales on tap that range from light sour to heavily fruited. Sample draft beers of 5, 10 and 15 ounces from Black Flag, Evil Twin, Fat Orange Cat and others. All drafts are available in person and as a to-go in a twistee can. maxs.com

Friday, Saturday, Sunday 11:30 a.m. to midnight

Ongoing: Clayworks Sale

Baltimore Clayworks Annual Seconds Sale. (Baltimore Clayworks)

Get some great deals at the Baltimore Clayworks Annual Seconds Sale at 5707 Smith Ave. The weekend sale offers pottery, garden sculpture, handmade tiles and vessels from artists across the country marked from 50% off. All proceeds will directly support the community studio facility and equipment located in the historic Mount Washington neighborhood. Date and times are Friday 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. baltimoreclayworks.org

Friday, Saturday, Sunday

