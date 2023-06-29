Things to do in Baltimore June 30 to July 6

Watch a fireworks display, listen to a cover of a Frank Sinatra album, create your own work of art, listen to homegrown talent or root for your favorite wrestler.

Tuesday: Fourth of July

Fourth of July fireworks light up Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Monday night. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Celebrate Independence Day with a 15-minute long fireworks display at the Inner Harbor at Fourth of July in Baltimore on Tuesday. The event is free. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. with food, fun and a DJ at West Shore Park. Concerts will be held at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater from 4 p.m. to 6:30 pm. and at 8 p.m. the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will host a Star-Spangled Celebration concert. baltimore.org

Tuesday 9:15 p.m.

Friday: Chris Pinnella — ‘Sinatra at the Sands’

Frank Sinatra, left, seen performing at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas with fellow Rat Pack members Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and Joey Bishop. (Associated Press)

Singer Chris Pinnella and his 12-piece big band will cover Frank Sinatra’s iconic live album “Sinatra at the Sands” (1966) at the STAR Centre, 700 Congress Ave. in Havre de Grace. The performance will be done in the style of the arrangements by Count Basie and Quincy Jones. The album featured such classics as “I’ve Got You Under My Skin,” “Fly Me to the Moon (In Other Words),” “It Was a Very Good Year,” and more. Ticket prices start at $39.50. starcentremd.com

Friday 7 p.m.

Saturday: Oil Paintings with the Landscape in Mind

Learn how to paint during Robert Seyffert's class at Manor Mill in Monkton. (Robert Seyffert)

Painter Robert Seyffert shares some tips and secrets at “Workshops: Fine Art: Oil Painting with the Landscape in Mind.” The six-hour class will teach mixing colors, techniques and point of view in creating a work of art. Tickets cost $120. 2029 Monkton Road, Monkton. manor-mill.com

Saturday 10 a.m.

Saturday: Baltimore by Baltimore Festival

Devin Wilkins brings The Black Baltimore Renaissance to the Inner Harbor. (Baltimore by Baltimore)

Producer Devin Wilkins brings “A Curation of Love for Our City” to the Inner Harbor Amphitheater with “The Black Baltimore Renaissance,” part of the Baltimore by Baltimore festival series. The event features spoken word performances, health and wellness lessons, a six-piece African-American Jazz band, youth artworks, vegan and soul food, and more. Wilkins is the founder of Meeting Where You Are. The festival will focus on youth voices from Baltimore Youth Arts, B360 and others. Pratt Street and Light Street. waterfrontpartnership.org

Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday: WWE Monday Night RAW

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Chairman Vince McMahon appears in the ring during the WWE Monday Night Raw show at the Thomas & Mack Center August 24, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller)

Get a seat and catch all the trash-talking and body slamming at WWE Monday Night RAW at CFG Bank Arena, 201 W. Baltimore St. Tickets start at $20. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. ticketmaster.com

Monday 7:30 p.m.

