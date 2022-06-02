Things to do in Baltimore June 3-9

Paddle around the harbor in search of pirate’s treasure, see a stand-up comedy routine, listen to musical tribute, walk among dinosaurs and watch an 1980s TV show return.
Saturday: Baltimore by Baltimore Festival (BxB)
The Baltimore by Baltimore Festival launches Saturday at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. The event is the first of a series set to take place the first Saturday of the month from June through October, each featuring local artists, performers, makers and food trucks. The first festival, produced by Baltimore artist Terrell Brown, features John Tyler, Abdu Ali, Kish the Lioness, Eat the Cake Band, Blaqstarr, 1500 Radio + DJ Twisted, comedian Michael Rosman and more. 3Jays Chicken and Seafood, Boss Burger, Flair Cuisine, Bar Movement and Sweet Kam will offer food and beverages. Parking is $5 at the garage at 204 E. Lombard Street. The event is free. waterfrontpartnership.org
Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday: Floatilla
Aargh! The Baltimore Floatilla returns with a treasure hunt theme at Canton Water Park, 3001 Boston Street. Paddlers will be given a treasure map and must collect six tokens and return to Canton Park for an event T-shirt. Participants are encouraged to dress their boat and themselves as pirates. Tickets cost $40. The event is sponsored by the Healthy Harbor Initiative and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. waterfrontpartnership.org
Saturday 8 a.m. to noon
Sunday: Nikki Glaser
Comedian/ actress brings her comedy act to One Night With Nikki Glaser at the Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. The star of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? and Not Safe with Nikki Glaser will bring her brand of no-holds-barred comedy. Tickets cost $35. vividseats.com
Sunday 7 p.m.
Friday: Ragtime, Blues and All That Jazz
Byron Stripling will perform works by the masters of jazz at the BSO Presents Ragtime, Blues, and All That Jazz. Featured music includes works by Scott Joplin, Jelly Roll Morton, B.B. King and Muddy Waters. Tickets start at $25. Go to Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. my.bsomusic.org
Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday: Dino & Dragon Stroll
Take a walk past giant reptiles real and imagined at the Dino & Dragon Stroll at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street. Some of the animatronic figures stand over 28 feet tall and 60 feet long. Tickets cost $24.99. dinostroll.com
Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Thursday: ‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’
The 1980s hit sitcom about four older single women in Miami returns as “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” at the Hippodrome Theater, 12 North Eutaw Street. Sophia is out on bail, Blanche and Rose are in business together and Dorothy tries to hold it all together. baltimore.broadway.com
Thursday, Friday, Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.
