Things to do in Baltimore June 3-9

Paddle around the harbor in search of pirate’s treasure, see a stand-up comedy routine, listen to musical tribute, walk among dinosaurs and watch an 1980s TV show return.

Saturday: Baltimore by Baltimore Festival (BxB)

Comedian and juggler Michael Rosman is one of the acts that will be performing this weekend at the inaugural Baltimore by Baltimore (BxB) Festival, a waterfront music and maker festival series. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore by Baltimore Festival launches Saturday at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. The event is the first of a series set to take place the first Saturday of the month from June through October, each featuring local artists, performers, makers and food trucks. The first festival, produced by Baltimore artist Terrell Brown, features John Tyler, Abdu Ali, Kish the Lioness, Eat the Cake Band, Blaqstarr, 1500 Radio + DJ Twisted, comedian Michael Rosman and more. 3Jays Chicken and Seafood, Boss Burger, Flair Cuisine, Bar Movement and Sweet Kam will offer food and beverages. Parking is $5 at the garage at 204 E. Lombard Street. The event is free. waterfrontpartnership.org

Saturday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: Floatilla

Wendy Banks, Hanover, paddles to the Harbor Amphitheater as she joins over 250 people in kayaks, canoes and on standup paddle boards in the 4th Annual Baltimore Floatilla. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore event is a fund raiser and rally for a clean harbor. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

Aargh! The Baltimore Floatilla returns with a treasure hunt theme at Canton Water Park, 3001 Boston Street. Paddlers will be given a treasure map and must collect six tokens and return to Canton Park for an event T-shirt. Participants are encouraged to dress their boat and themselves as pirates. Tickets cost $40. The event is sponsored by the Healthy Harbor Initiative and Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. waterfrontpartnership.org

Saturday 8 a.m. to noon

Sunday: Nikki Glaser

From left, Rachel Feinstein, Nikki Glaser and Jessica Kirson are among the women featured in“ Hysterical,” a new FX documentary about women in stand-up comedy. (FX/TNS)

Comedian/ actress brings her comedy act to One Night With Nikki Glaser at the Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. The star of Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? and Not Safe with Nikki Glaser will bring her brand of no-holds-barred comedy. Tickets cost $35. vividseats.com

Sunday 7 p.m.

Friday: Ragtime, Blues and All That Jazz

Trumpeter Byron Stripling will perform at the Meyerhoff. (Courtesy photo / BSMG)

Byron Stripling will perform works by the masters of jazz at the BSO Presents Ragtime, Blues, and All That Jazz. Featured music includes works by Scott Joplin, Jelly Roll Morton, B.B. King and Muddy Waters. Tickets start at $25. Go to Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, 1212 Cathedral Street. my.bsomusic.org

Friday 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Dino & Dragon Stroll

Dino & Dragon Stroll at the Baltimore Convention Center. - Original Credit: CV Events (HANDOUT)

Take a walk past giant reptiles real and imagined at the Dino & Dragon Stroll at the Baltimore Convention Center, 1 West Pratt Street. Some of the animatronic figures stand over 28 feet tall and 60 feet long. Tickets cost $24.99. dinostroll.com

Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday: ‘Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue’

Estelle Getty, from left, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White, from the television series "The Golden Girls" appear during a break in taping in Los Angeles on Dec. 25, 1985. (Nick Ut / AP)

The 1980s hit sitcom about four older single women in Miami returns as “Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue” at the Hippodrome Theater, 12 North Eutaw Street. Sophia is out on bail, Blanche and Rose are in business together and Dorothy tries to hold it all together. baltimore.broadway.com

Thursday, Friday, Saturday 7:30 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m.

